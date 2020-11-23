Primetime Props: Rams at Buccaneers

If fretting wagering on NFL spreads — historically the sharpest lines available at any book — props can be an intriguing and outright fun way to have an invested incentive in a player’s performance each and every week. This ongoing series will be a weekly feature outlining my favorite player props for MNF, including the five detailed below. All props and odds have been sourced accordingly and tracked for accountability at the bottom of every write-up.

Cooper Kupp OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards (-115) — Pointsbet Sportsbook

Kupp is coming off a string of mostly lacking games, failing to top 50 receiving yards in three of his past four contests. His team won in two of those quiet performances and could not mount a competent offense in the other. Losing should generally not be viewed as a negative for Kupp's stat line. The Rams are currently 24th in pass percentage at 54 percent. When they are playing from a deficit of three or more points, the Rams pass at a 63 percent rate. Kupp, as the No. 1 receiver in LA based on his 25 percent target share, should be the largest beneficiary of the Rams being underdogs by four points.

Antonio Brown UNDER 58.5 Receiving Yards (-115) — William Hill Sportsbook

Scotty Miller OVER 5.5 Receiving Yards (-106) — BetMGM Sportsbook

Brown has clearly stepped in as the third receiver for Tampa Bay but he isn't an every-down player. In his two games with the team, Brown has run a route on 72 percent of Tom Brady's dropbacks. That's high but still leaves room for him to fail because he is always competing with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin when on the field. It also allows for Miller to hit his over. He has run 12.5 routes per game with Brown on the Bucs. Miller has four targets and an average of 7.5 yards in those two games.

Cam Akers OVER 17.5 Rushing Yards (-118) — BetMGM Sportsbook

Akers' usage within the LA offense has been wildly erratic this year but the recent trend is pointing upward. He has 19 carries over the past two weeks and logged two best games by snaps played since Week 1. He has seen 38 percent of the Rams' carries in the past two weeks. His line is likely factoring in the risk of him returning to his midseason form when he wasn't getting any caries. He was coming off a serious rib injury in the middle of the season and seems highly unlikely to get blanked on Monday night. This is simply an overly conservative line that can be exploited.

Story continues

Tom Brady 300.5 UNDER Passing Yards (-155) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Brady has only topped this line in three of ten starts this year. The average final total in those three games was 67.7 points. The total on this game currently sits at 48.5. Unsurprisingly, Brady has posted monstrous numbers in games that smash the over. In his games that stay under 60 points scored, Brady is averaging just 237.1 passing yards per game.

Last Week: 3-3, -.2 Units

Season: 24-18, +4.1 Units