Primetime Props: Patriots at Jets

If fretting wagering on NFL spreads — historically the sharpest lines available at any book — props can be an intriguing and outright fun way to have an invested incentive in a player’s performance each and every week. This ongoing series will be a weekly feature outlining my favorite player props for MNF, including the five detailed below. All props and odds have been sourced accordingly and tracked for accountability at the bottom of every write-up.

Jamison Crowder OVER 4.5 Receptions (-118) — DraftKings Sportsbook

The New England matchup isn't an easy one but Crowder is seeing enough volume to be matchup-proof. He is returning from a groin injury but before the injury, Crowder was averaging 11.5 targets per game. Because he runs routes with an average depth of target of eight, both of his terrible quarterbacks have been able to complete their passes to him at a 63 percent clip. Like always, his team is projected to lose this game so the passing volume should keep flowing until the final whistle.

Chris Herndon UNDER 15.5 Receptions (-115) — Pointsbet Sportsbook

After opening the year with a string of multi-target games, Herndon appears to be on the outs in New York. He was targeted twice last week and did not see a look in the passing game in either of his two previous games. He averaged 25 routes per game through five weeks and is down to 19.3 routes per game in his previous three contests. He's a blocking tight end who plays on the worst passing offense in the league.

Rex Burkhead OVER 24.5 Rushing Yards (-106) — BetMGM Sportsbook

Damien Harris OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-115) — Pointsbet Sportsbook

The Patriots are running on 49.9 percent of their plays, the third-highest rate in the league. Because the Jets Offense is incapable of sustaining drives, their opponents average the second-highest time of possession and more plays per game than the average team. The Patriots are 10-point favorites in this game. They are going to rack up rushing yards if they stay close to that line. The prop lines are split in a way that allows both Burkhead and Harris to be viable bets. Harris has topped his current rushing line in three of his past four games, all of which were losses, on 12.3 carries per game. Burkhead has covered the line in half of his previous four games on 6.5 rushes per game. Given a modest boost from the positive game-script, both backs should have solid nights.

Damiere Byrd UNDER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-118) — Pointsbet Sportsbook

On the other side of the coin, the passing game for New England could be shut down by the second half. After a 10-target game in Week 4, Byrd has been held below five targets in three consecutive games. He hasn't hit 40 yards since his big game versus Kansas City. Jakobi Meyers and James White have more targets, receptions, and receiving yards than him in the past three games. Byrd is just a secondary pass-catcher on a low-volume offense.

Last Week: 3-2, +.7 Units

Season: 18-13, +3.6 Units