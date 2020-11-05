Primetime Props: Packers at 49ers

If fretting wagering on NFL spreads — historically the sharpest lines available at any book — props can be an intriguing and outright fun way to have skin in the game for a player’s performance each and every week. This ongoing series will be a weekly feature outlining my favorite player props for TNF, including the six detailed below. All props and odds have been sourced accordingly and tracked for accountability at the bottom of every write-up.

Robert Tonyan UNDER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115) — PointsBet Sportsbook

These are not sexy props, but that’s quite fitting for this game. Three of Tonyan’s seven targets against the Vikings — the only contest he’s eclipsed 32 yards in with Davante Adams available so far this year — came with the Packers trailing by two scores. We should not expect that type of game script to happen again since the 49ers are home dogs by nearly a touchdown (+6.5), San Francisco’s team total has plummeted over a field goal to 20.75 (down from 24.25), and the team was forced to promote six practice squaders and the guy working the counter at the Little Caesar’s off Lafayette Street just to field a team. Simply put, Tonyan won’t be needed this evening.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 2.5 Receptions (+140) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Sunday’s loss against the Vikings was the first time Valdes-Scantling saw fewer than four targets in any game all year. While his empty air yards and downfield shots are consistently a lost cause, his opportunity and on-field usage as the team’s No. 2 receiver with Allen Lazard (core) still shelved is not.

Trent Taylor UNDER 46.5 Receiving Yards (-125) — PointsBet Sportsbook

One of only four receivers available for San Francisco Thursday night, Taylor hasn’t totaled more than 32 yards in any game all year. Coach Kyle Shanahan is much likelier to lean on jumbo personnel with both Ross Dwelley and Jordan Reed than feature Taylor out of necessity. Note that Taylor has yet to play more than 51% of the team’s snaps in any game all year.

Last Week: 1-4, -2.2 Units

Season: 10-17, +2.3 Units