Primetime Props: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers for the fourth time in less than a year, it might be easy to think there is nothing left for defensive tackle Aaron Donald to learn about his team's Bay Area nemesis. “Well, it’s different this year ’cause they got pretty much a new offensive line, so it’s a lot more studying for me, trying to see how they play,” Donald said Friday. While the faces lined up across from Donald on Monday night will look different because of roster turnover and injuries, the game plan they will try to execute will be all too familiar.