Primetime Props: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the 49ers host the Chargers in week 10.

- Let's send it over to Matt in the Sportsbook with the Prop Queen, Ariel.

MATT HARMON: Yes, I might look like I'm in some sort of institution or some sort of low-grade prison, but in reality, in a feeling sense, I'm with my pal Ariel Epstein in the Sportsbook. Ariel, welcome back to the show. Let's go over your Primetime Props. Like we talked about earlier, this Sunday Night Football game, there's a litany of 49ers who could have big games. Why don't you get us started here with George Kittle and how he looks like for you?

ARIEL EPSTEIN: 49ers tight end George Kittle to go over 41.5 receiving yards. Great match-up for Kittle, who by the way, has gone over this number in two of his last three games. He's got a good match-up against the Chargers, who allow the eighth most receiving yards per game to tight ends.

Even some of the best tight ends that have faced this team, like a Travis Kelce, he had 51, Darren Waller, 79, and David Njoku, 88. Kittle's up there in one of the best tight ends in the league. He should be able to go over this number with no problem.

MATT HARMON: I don't think you'll have to sell our viewers on a big week for Christian McCaffrey. But Ariel, why don't you do it anyways?

ARIEL EPSTEIN: I'd still like for McCaffrey to go over his rushing yards prop. I'm seeing it go up from 79 and a 1/2 to 80 and 1/2. Another great match-up, considering McCaffrey hasn't even faced a bad run defense like this all season. Whether it was Carolina, whether it's with San Francisco, the Chargers allowed the second most rushing yards to running backs.

This is the worst run defense McCaffrey has seen. I know there may be some concern, because the 49ers are bringing back up their running back Elijah Mitchell. Come on, if the 49ers are that dumb that they're going to put Mitchell in front of McCaffrey, then I will never met this team again. I like for the 49ers to win the game. They should dominate in the run game and they should dominate with their newest addition, Christian McCaffrey, at running back.