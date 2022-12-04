Primetime Props: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Cowboys host the Colts in Week 13.
These are the players with injury designations for the Colts and Cowboys.
The Colts Wire staff makes their picks for the Week 13 matchup.
The Indianapolis Colts have been poor at protecting quarterbacks and the Dallas Cowboys excel at rushing quarterbacks.
The Indianapolis Colts get their second week in a row with a stand-alone broadcast as they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Corner Kenny Moore (ankle) has also been ruled out but defense end Kwity Paye will return from injury
Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that
It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game. RELATED: FMIA Week 12 – Josh Jacobs Takes Heckling Personally, And A
The Colts are keeping Braden Smith's replacement close to the vest.