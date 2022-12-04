Primetime Props: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys

Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays, in partnership with a global real estate investment and development firm, have submitted a bid to redevelop Tropicana Field and surrounding land on the edge of downtown St. Petersburg. The club said Friday that in addition to a new ballpark, an ambitious plan for the Historic Gas Plant District would include more than 5,700 multi-family units, 1.4 million square feet of office, 300,000 square feet of retail, 700 hotel rooms, 600 senior living residences and a 2,500 capacity entertainment venue. The Rays have been pursuing a new home to replace Tropicana Field, the domed stadium where the team has played since its inception in 1998, for more than a decade.