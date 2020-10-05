Primetime Props: Falcons at Packers









If fretting wagering on NFL spreads — historically the sharpest lines available at any book — props can be an intriguing and outright fun way to have an invested incentive in a player’s performance each and every week. This ongoing series will be a weekly feature outlining my favorite player props for MNF, including the five detailed below. All props and odds have been sourced accordingly and tracked for accountability at the bottom of every write-up.

Aaron Jones UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-112) — DraftKings SportsBook

Jones has been one of the league's best backs this year but 81.5 yards on the ground alone is a tall order. He's fallen under that mark in 12 of his last 19 games and has only topped it once in three tries this year. Davante Adams has been ruled out but the way to beat Atlanta remains through the air. Atlanta has allowed an average of 350.3 passing yards per game, second only to Seattle. Jones can have a good fantasy outing as a pass-catcher and still fall short of his rushing line.

Jamaal Williams UNDER 10.5 Receiving Yards (-115) — PointsBet SportsBook

Williams would normally have some sneaky value in a high-total game like this. However, Tyler Ervin has quietly run ahead of him on passing downs. Over the past two weeks, Ervin has played on 32 passing downs to Williams' 30. Ervin has four targets while Williams only has one. With Williams potentially operating as the third pass-catcher in his own backfield, it makes sense to fade him at 10.5 receiving yards.

N'Keal Harry UNDER 41.5 Receiving Yards (-115) — PointsBet SportsBook

Damiere Byrd UNDER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-115) — PointsBet SportsBook

With the Chiefs/Patriots game pushed to Monday night, there are some extra props worth betting. Some of the best come because of New England's quarterback situation. Both players have hit the under on their respective line in two of three games this year and that has been with Cam Newton as their quarterback. Now they will be catching passes from Bryan Hoyer. In a handful of games with the Colts last year, Hoyer averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. He was around the same mark as a starter with San Francisco in 2017. Our projections have both players falling short of their lines this week.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Over 74.5 Rushing Yards (-115) — PointsBet SportsBook

Because Newton is out of the lineup for New England, the spread has moved to -10.5 in favor of Kansas City. That should allow the Chiefs to run the ball whenever they choose and their back of choice has been Edwards-Helaire so far. His 55 carries account for 76.4% of all Chiefs running back rush attempts. The Chiefs have two wins of more than 10 points on the year. Edwards-Helaire has 45 carries for 202 yards in those two games combined.

Last Week: 4-2, +1.4 Units

Season: 4-2, +1.4 Units