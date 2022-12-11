Primetime Props: New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals
Yahoo Betting Analyst Pam Maldonado joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Cardinals host the Patriots in week 14.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Pam Maldonado joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Cardinals host the Patriots in week 14.
The Patriots have won two straight meetings over the Cardinals and seven of the last eight matchups.
Following the unveiling of the B-21 Raider last week, the U.S. Air Force is reportedly planning a series of alterations to its bomber fleet in coming years.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goalie Save from Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/10/2022
Nearly 250 items from Twitter's San Francisco office will be auctioned off starting January 23, 2023 on the site BidSpotters.
The State Department this summer added a risk indicator to its travel advisories for Russia and several countries.
Hundreds of people marched in the Philippine capital on Saturday protesting what they said was a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by a Philippines-based rights group, gathered at a public square in Manila before marching toward the presidential palace to demand justice for victims. Police estimated around 800 protesters took part in the rally, which coincided with International Human Rights Day.
Many vehicles have gotten stuck over the years on a Biloxi railroad crossing with a steep grade. Five years after four died in a deadly tour bus crash there, a final fix hasn’t yet been made.
Winds gusted up to 45 mph in Carmichael.
Nathan Eovaldi is still a free agent, and it sounds like the Red Sox haven't done much to convince him to return to Boston in 2023.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Watch back judge Antoine Cason, a former NFL first-round draft pick, run alongside Dijon Staley as he races 90 yards for a touchdown.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.
The foul occurred when Metcalf head-butted his estranged son, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
Everything you need to know heading into Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Fox):
He joins a position of need for the Chiefs, who have struggled getting consistent production next to All-Pro candidate Chris Jones.
Caleb Williams brought his USC offensive linemen to New York City to experience the Heisman Trophy ceremony.