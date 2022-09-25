Primetime Props: Dallas vs. New York
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Giants host the Cowboys in week 3.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Giants host the Cowboys in week 3.
Bruins training camp is underway, so let's look at four young players who could crack the lineup and earn a spot on the NHL roster come Opening Night.
Heart of Stone Gal Gadot First Look Netflix
The actor was credited with voicing the iconic villain in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but did not record new dialogue for the Disney+ series.
Its lead was cut, but Georgia remains No. 1 ahead of Alabama in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Oklahoma tumbled after a shocking loss.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 4? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Oklahoma fans might have taken solace in ex-coach Lincoln Riley's rough night, but the Pac-12 Network assured few saw the Trojans rally for a win.
A pair of top-10 vacancies were created when Oklahoma and Arkansas lost Saturday. Predicting how the top 10 of the coaches poll will shake out Sunday.
Watch and listen to everything Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst had to say about Ohio State after the Buckeyes won going away. #GoBucks
The NFL doesn't want Tom Brady to set a new trend across the NFL.
The final score of the Jaguars' road game against the Chargers will be ______.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don outlines his lineup tips for Week 3.
Pittsburgh might need to make another blockbuster trade to get the season back on track.
Here's a look at the 12 singles matches for Sunday in the 14th Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.
Michigan State blew up the market for college football coaches last season by giving Mel Tucker a massive 10-year contract as the Spartans charged out to a 9-1 start in his second campaign. Tucker's overall record as a head coach was 16-13 at that point, covering not even three full seasons at Colorado and Michigan State, but things looked promising in East Lansing. Since that 9-1 start, Michigan State is 4-3, including Saturday's 34-7 loss to Minnesota, a thorough beatdown coming on the heels of a decisive loss last week to Washington.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in CBS Sports' updated bowl projections
Can the shorthanded Rams take down the Cardinals on the road today?
In an interview with Greg Papa, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed just how eager Trey Lance was to be back with the team.
A week ago on FOX NFL Sunday, former quarterback Terry Bradshaw said the Cowboys were in chaos. That changed this week.
Let's take a look at Joel Klatt's top 10 CFB rankings following Week 4. Where is UGA football?