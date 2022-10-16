Primetime Props: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Eagles host the Cowboys in week 6.
Here are five bold predictions for the Sunday night showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys
Here's a look at our Eagles-Cowboys predictions for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. By Dave Zangaro
Cowboys will have to run the ball against the Eagles defense to take pressure off Cooper Rush and find away to contain Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia will have to account for Micah Parsons and here are four keys to the Eagles containing the Dallas Cowboys' all-world pass rusher
We're looking at three causes for concern as the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 6
Jason Peters spent a long time with the Eagles and his influence is still being felt in the locker room. By Dave Zangaro
These aren't the same Eagles that Dallas dominated in 2021. Get to know the 2022 version ahead of SNF. | From @BenGrimaldi
Lamb was added to Friday's practice report with a hip issue, plus Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn are among favorites for the Panthers' HC job. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Former Super Bowl champion coach lays out strategy for the NFC East battle at Lincoln Field.
The Cowboys will face their biggest test so far against their NFC East rival Eagles on Sunday night. First place in the division is on the line.
