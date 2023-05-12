Which primetime games stand out? NFL Gameday View: Schedule Release
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
The NFL schedule release included some fantastic matchups.
The Chargers did what they do best. Check out which other nine teams made the cut.
The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks. The top four rookie signal-callers will all play each other. But the juiciest grudge matches ... may have to wait?
The full NFL schedule will be announced Thursday night.
These are heady, exciting days for Detroit, and there's already plenty of indication the Lions are going to be the NFL's non-traditional TV darling this season.
While the XFL concludes its season with a championship game Saturday, the USFL is heading full speed into the midway point.
