Primetime Ballers - Bears vs. Steelers
Yahoo Daily Fantasy analyst Tank Williams offers his picks for single-game DFS contests as the Steelers host the Bears.
It looks like things on the injury front are finally going the Giants' way.
The Vikings will be without S Harrison Smith for the Ravens game.
The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing a red stripe on their helmet for the first time since the 1976 season. They also will be wearing three decals.
The Cowboys' opponent lost a key piece of their offense and two safety nets due to COVID-19 protocols. Here's the fallout. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
Trickeration worked early for LSU against Alabama
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 10? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
There should be some interesting changes after a huge weekend of college football. What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY possibly look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 10.
New England at Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 9 of the NFL season, Sunday, November 7
Odell Beckham Jr. will go on waivers after his release from the Cleveland Browns. Here are the teams who currently have enough space to claim him.
Tennessee football drove for a field goal before halftime Saturday, covering 35 yards in three plays to set up a kick for a 24-21 lead.
Arizona at San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 9 of the NFL season, Sunday, November 7
Steve Smith had a message for Baker Mayfield: You're the reason Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer with the Browns.
Green Bay at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 9 of the NFL season, Sunday, November 7
Not all of the 64 pundits see the Chiefs winning, despite Aaron Rodgers’ absence.
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 9th. What will the second round potentially look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
Sunday's biggest source of controversy comes from the debate over No. 2. Three team will contend for the spot just behind Georgia.