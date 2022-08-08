Primed with more confidence, Nikko Reed ready to step up in multiple roles

Probably the coolest moment for me last season was when I interviewed then-true freshman Nikko Reed a few days prior to Colorado’s final game against Utah. I asked him about taking over kick return duties and he told me, “I’m very confident that I’ll score Friday.” Reed’s premonition came true when he returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards into the endzone.

Now entering his sophomore year, Reed is set to begin the season returning kicks while also having to step up at cornerback.

“It’s just next man up, there’s no pressure or nothing,” Reed told me at Saturday’s football media day. “I want to start, I don’t always want to be a backup. So now that I’m here, I gotta take over now.”

Reed, whose freshman highlight reel also includes an impressive pick against Washington, is sharpening both the mental and physical side of his game during camp.

“I have more confidence coming into this year,” Reed said. “I just want to work on my technique, like better eyes, and just staying in the moment and slowing the game down for myself.”

