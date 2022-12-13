Who is primed for a legendary fantasy performance in Week 15?

Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don explain why Alvin Kamara, Brandon Aiyuk, Isiah Pacheco, and Michael Pittman may deliver an epic fantasy performance in Week 15.

MATT HARMON: It's time to see who we think will be fantasy legends for week 15, presented by the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Each week, we're picking a handful of players who are matchup-proof and ready to deliver an epic fantasy performance. Dalton, let's get it started with you, man.

DALTON DEL DON: Alvin Kamara is my guy this week. I'm going to throw some splits at you, Harmon. He's averaged six catches and more than 125 yards from scrimmage with all three of his touchdowns at home this year. Scoreless, averaging just 3.8 catches and fewer than 60 yards from scrimmage over six games on the road. He's back on the turf this week. Kamara should also have fresh legs coming off a bye.

And this is following a really tough schedule against stingy run defense. They faced Baltimore, Pittsburgh, the Rams, Niners, and Tampa Bay on the road lately. It's much easier this week. Mark Ingram is out for the season Andy Dalton remaining at quarterback is a plus for the targets. Specifically, this matchup should have a positive game script for New Orleans, who's facing a rookie QB, Desmond Ridder, who will be taking his first pro snap. So Kamara is looking at a legendary fantasy performance this week.

MATT HARMON: Well, hopefully, some people who aren't just in the consolation bracket can benefit from that legendary performance, considering Kamara has been tough this year. But I do love that call. I'm 100% with you. I am ranking him aggressively myself this week. A guy who I'm no stranger to ranking aggressively is Brandon Aiyuk, and he is my first pick for this week. And I know you'll be on board with this, Dalton.

The game of the year for the 49ers on Thursday night, I think Aiyuk is going to be a big part of bringing that home for San Francisco. Aiyuk, since week 10, has 34% share of the team air yards. We know he's a downfield guy. We also know he's the scoring area guy. A team-high four red zone targets in that span. Wins in the crucial areas, man, vertically and in the scoring areas. We love to see that for our guy Brandon Aiyuk.

We know Deebo Samuel is going to miss this game. I wouldn't be surprised if he's shut down for the rest of the season, despite what they say about him coming back late. And man, BCB, Brock Purdy, our guy, bro. He looked really, really good in his first start against a vulnerable Seattle defense that certainly they have their weaknesses on the ground. I think it's going to be a big Christian McCaffrey game. But Aiyuk, as he proved last week against Tampa Bay, only needs really one play to bring home a big, legendary fantasy performance. I think he gets it on Thursday night.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, Purdy more outside-the-number touchdowns last week than Garoppolo's had the last two years. It's a good fit for Aiyuk. Love it. Isaiah Pacheco is my second pick. Yes, Jerick McKinnon is coming off a huge fantasy performance, but Pacheco has averaged more than 17 opportunities over the last five games, including most of the red zone work. More targets would admittedly be nice, but the feature back role on Kansas City usually leads to a bunch of fantasy points.

Pacheco looks good too. He passes the eye test. And after facing a difficult run schedule over the last three weeks, he gets a Texans defense allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season this week. Opponents also have the second-highest run rate when facing Houston. And Kansas City has by far the highest implied team total this week when Pacheco delivers an epic fantasy performance.

MATT HARMON: Absolutely love that call as well. I'm going to just truly stick to my guys here this week. And I'm going to go with Michael Pittman, another one that I hope this isn't just for the consolation bracket folks out there. But Michael Pittman, I think, is in for a big performance coming off the Colts' bye week, mostly because of the matchup, man. I mean, the Vikings defense, I feel like we've been picking on them in this segment all year long.

Just since week 10-- they've been a terrible pass defense all year, but just since week 10, they allow the most yards per attempt in the NFL. They're one of three teams that are over 8 yards per attempt in that stretch. They have just six sacks since week 10. Only the Bears, Falcons, and Chargers have fewer sacks since week 10. That's not a group of defenses that you want to be with, OK? By the way, the Vikings have been playing all those games, right? Those are some of the teams that have had bye weeks.

And, man, the Vikings-- the matchup's exploitable. And that sack note especially is key for Matt Ryan. Because, yeah, Ryan's last two games have been hilariously bad on primetime. But the Steelers have TJ Watt. They have good defensive linemen. The Cowboys pass rush is obviously ferocious. I think when Ryan can get a clean pocket and isn't just getting drilled into the dirt every other play, I think he can still get the ball reasonably downfield to Michael Pittman, who's averaging 7.8 targets since week 10 and has run a route on 100% of the dropbacks.

He's still clearly been the center of the passing universe. So I think Michael Pittman can give you a legendary fantasy performance, more like you were hoping for throughout this year. But of course, the quarterback situation, the entire Colts situation, has been a bit of a nightmare. But I think he gets it home this week.

Thanks, Dalton. Appreciate you, man.