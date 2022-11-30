Who is primed for a legendary fantasy performance in Week 13?

Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don make their picks for who might deliver an epic performance in Week 13.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: It's time to see who we think will be fantasy legends for week 13, presented by the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Each week, we're picking a handful of players who are match-up proof and ready to deliver an epic fantasy performance. Dalton, let's get it started with you, man with a very sexy, fun player here for week 13.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah. I'm going with Jared Goff against Jacksonville. The Lions are averaging the third most points per game at home this season behind only the Bills and Bengals. Goff has just 2 touchdowns and 7 turnovers on the road. He has 15 TD passes and just 3 turnovers in Detroit. He's averaging more touchdown passes at home-- 2.5-- than every other quarterback in the NFL this season other than Patrick Mahomes, who's averaging 2.6 TD passes, just barely above him.

This week, Detroit faces a shaky Jacksonville defense, allowing the second most yards per play over the last three weeks. It's a home match-up indoors with a high total. The Lions receivers are healthier than at any point this season too. I have Goff as a top 10 fantasy QB this week and expect him to deliver a legendary fantasy performance.

MATT HARMON: I think that's the first time I've heard Mahomes and Goff used in the same sentence since that epic Chiefs-Rams Monday Tonight Football game in like 2018 that was supposed to change the NFL or whatever. A lot has changed since then. One constant in the NFL right now is Garrett Wilson. Everybody else in the New York Jets offense is a rotational player except their rookie wide receiver, who's an absolute star.

He's run a route on 98% of the team drop backs since week nine. No one else is higher than 77%. He has a 28% target share in the team's offense. No one else is higher than 16%. The Jets offensive world revolves around Garrett Wilson. And his play absolutely demands it to continue. Mike White is here to save Garrett Wilson and all of these New York Jets, right, Dalton? This guy had a 0.65% EPA per drop back in week 12. That was almost double than any other quarterback last week.

Story continues

I know, obviously, some of that is Chicago Bears induced. The Vikings defense not as bad as the Bears. Almost no defense in the NFL as bad as the Bears. But still, I think this is a gettable match-up for White, again. I think this is definitely a gettable match-up for Garrett Wilson. I think he's a top 10 receiver once again here in week 13.

DALTON DEL DON: I love that call. The Vikings allowing the most yards per pass attempt this season as well. My second pick is Travis Kelce against the Bengals. He's already recorded a career high 12 touchdowns. Still has six games left this season. It appears he's not washed, as some of us have said he was. Man, Kelce has as many or more TD catches than 10 other teams in the NFL this season.

Kansas City has easily the highest implied team total this week. And Kelce is in a tier by himself when it comes to an incredibly weak tight end position this year. It helps having the world's best quarterback throwing to him, as the aforementioned Mahomes has the most passing yards in NFL history through 80 games. He's only played 74 games so far. Kelce is as reliable as any pass catcher in the league right now. And he's set up for an epic fantasy performance this week in a match-up that's just destined to be a shootout.

MATT HARMON: Yeah. I mean, like I said at the top, the point of the segment is players who are match-up proof and ready to deliver an epic fantasy performance. A check and check for Travis Kelce. So three gold stars for you, Dalton, for just nailing the point of the segment here. I'm going to go way down the wide receiver list here and I'm going to talk about Michael Gallup, who over the last three weeks has run a route at 83% of the drop backs. He has a 31% share of the team air yards. It's actually been almost just from an air yards perspective a funnel situation between CeeDee Lamb-- understandably, CeeDee Lamb is awesome-- and Michael Gallup.

Now, he's averaging just 6.3 targets per game. But I think if he hits on a couple of those bigger plays-- we haven't seen it quite yet. But I mean, look at a guy like Chris Godwin. He's a player who tore his ACL late last season, not quite as late as Michael Gallup. But he's just now rounding into form. I know that Cowboys fans, the NFL world as a whole are like obsessed with the idea of the Cowboys signing Odell Beckham. I think that would be a great move. But they still have a guy here in Michael Gallup who I think is a capable number two receiver, can hit on some of those big plays.

And this week versus the Colts, the Colts can give up some deep plays to wide receivers. We saw it against George Pickens on Sunday night. That's the same way that Michael Gallup wins. I think if you're chasing wide receiver performance, you're chasing like a high upside three or four. I think Michael Gallup can give you an epic fantasy performance. All right Dalton. Thanks, man. Shout out to you. The all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia inspires drivers to live legendary. Check out the fully redesigned SUV at your local dealer or learn more at Toyota.com.