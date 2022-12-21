Who is primed for a legendary fantasy performance in Week 16?

Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don explain why Dalvin Cook, JK Dobbins, Jerick McKinnon, and Diontae Johnson may deliver epic fantasy performances in Week 16.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT HARMON: It's time to see who we think will be fantasy legends for week 16, presented by the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Each week, we're picking a handful of players who are matchup proof and ready to deliver an epic fantasy performance. Dalton, let's get it started with you, man.

DALTON DEL DON: Dalvin Cook is my pick this week. He's been a fantasy disappointment this season, but he's still dominated the usage in Minnesota's backfield. He was coming off an incredibly tough stretch against stingy run defenses. We're talking Washington, Buffalo, Dallas, New England, the Jets, and the resurgent Lions before last week when he finally got a favorable matchup and finished his fantasy's number two running back.

Now he gets a Giants run defense allowing an NFL-high 5.4 yards per carry and nearly 150 yards from scrimmage per game to running backs. Cook himself has averaged 110 yards from scrimmage with six scores at home. And in a week filled with over/unders that are extremely low while matchups are dealing with a bunch of poor weather throughout the league, he plays indoors on a Minnesota offense with one of the highest totals of the week. I think Cook is poised to deliver a legendary performance this week.

MATT HARMON: I like that call. That should be a fun fantasy game. A fun fantasy storyline, Dalton, going on right now. Did you know that JK Dobbins actually leads the NFL in rushing yards the last two weeks, which is crazy considering he's out there saying, I don't even have my full explosiveness back. And I think when you watch him, you could tell he doesn't have his full explosiveness back.

But regardless, the production has been there, despite playing on a really gross slog of a Ravens offense. I mean, Tyler Huntley with that group there, that group of receivers, give me a break. They claimed Sammy Watkins off waivers. Let me break the news for you right now, that's not going to fix all their problems. However, they're still running the ball really well. Even if JK Dobbins is splitting time with Gus Edwards, I really like him.

Story continues

Now I know that some of the matchups have inflated JK Dobbins' rushing total the last two weeks, but this is still a really great matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on deck here in week 16. They're 31st in rushing success rate allowed on the season. I like Dobbins to deliver another legendary fantasy performance this week.

DALTON DEL DON: My next guy is Jerick McKinnon. Jet has remarkably been the top-scoring fantasy back in each of the last two weeks, despite Isaiah Pacheco also averaging 16 opportunities over that span. McKinnon has quietly been dominating the red-zone snaps as well as the high-value touches in a Kansas City offense averaging the most yards per play, the most EPA per play, and the most points per game this season.

McKinnon's recent fantasy production is obviously unsustainable, but he's getting the second-most yards per touch this season and has run the seventh-most routes among all running backs. CEH remains out. And the Chiefs this week will be facing a fading Seattle team that's allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. So keep riding McKinnon in your fantasy playoffs.

MATT HARMON: I love that call. I think McKinnon is going to bring home a lot of fantasy titles for folks this year. Dalton, I'm going to do it. I'm going to say that this is the week. This is it. This is the week where Diontae Johnson scores his first touchdown of the season. And I can't believe I'm saying the words "his first touchdown of the season." That disgusts me to my core, but I do believe it's going to happen.

The final game on Christmas Eve, Steelers-Raiders. Oh my God, what a barn burner. You know all the target numbers with Diontae Johnson. You know all the target share, all that type of stuff. He saw 10 targets just last week, actually managed 98 yards, which again feels like a miracle. Coming off his best game in a while. Even if Kenny Pickett's back there at quarterback-- and I know some of the distribution numbers are better with Mitch Trubisky than it is with Kenny Pickett for Diontae Johnson.

But regardless, I'm just asking him to get in the end zone for the first time this year. I think it's going to happen against a Raiders defense that-- the numbers of late look pretty good, but some of that is matchup-induced. I mean, they gave up like 3-point-whatever yards per attempt to Mac Jones last week, OK?

I think that's got a lot more to do with Mac Jones than the Raiders defense. The Raiders defense is ranked 27th in dropback success rate on the season. I'm not asking for too much here. I'm just asking for him to get his first touchdown of the season. I think he delivers it here in week 16.

All right, thanks, Dalton. Appreciate you, man. The all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia inspires drivers to live legendary. Check out the fully redesigned SUV at your local dealer or learn more at Toyota.com.