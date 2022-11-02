Who is primed for a legendary fantasy performance in Week 9?
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don make their picks for who might deilver an epic fantasy performance in Week 9.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who carry big risks due to matchups heading into Week 9. If you have to start these players, plan accordingly. (David Dermer-USA TODAY Sport)
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Auburn football is looking for a new coach. Can the SEC stop AU from hiring Hugh Freeze, who left Ole Miss under a cloud? Here's what the league says.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.