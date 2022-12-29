Prime Video 'TNF' host Charissa Thompson previews Cowboys-Titans
Prime Video 'TNF' host Charissa Thompson wakes up with "GMFB" and previews the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans Week 17 matchup, reflects on first season with Amazon.
Prime Video 'TNF' host Charissa Thompson wakes up with "GMFB" and previews the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans Week 17 matchup, reflects on first season with Amazon.
The Jaguars expect to get the 2022 No. 1 overall pick back in the lineup soon.
Temps are expected to be in the 50s, a major difference from Sunday against the Texans. The official temperature at kickoff was 20 degrees, which was the coldest in stadium history.
Scott Pianowski reveals four things fantasy managers should keep in mind ahead of their Week 17 title matchups.
The Cowboys defense struggles against mobile quarterbacks making Willis and the Titans a perfect opponent to grow from. | From @ReidDHanson
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
As the new year approaches, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with three games on Thursday, Dec. 29. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Defenders get a moment of glory for each takeaway; the latest on who will suit up Thursday; Dak's soaring and T.O. is sniffing around. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Dak Prescott has become a lightning rod for criticism.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.