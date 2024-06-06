Prime time for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: 80th edition of Jacksonville's bowl game set for Jan. 2

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will enter its ninth decade with a prime-time slot.

College bowl schedules were finalized on Thursday after the College Football Playoff schedule was released earlier in the week, with the Gator Bowl landing on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

The game, which matches an SEC versus an ACC team, is on ESPN and will be the only college football game on an ESPN or ABC network that night.

“We’re very happy because we’ll be in prime time, our 80th game, and the only college football game at that time slot,” said Gator Bowl President Greg McGarity. “It’s an exclusive window for college football, the day after the [CFP] quarterfinals and it will make for a great TV.”

College Football Playoff begins Dec. 20

The 12-team College Football Playoff will begin with four first-round games Dec. 20-21. Those winners will advance to play the top four teams (who received byes) in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 and in the Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls on Jan. 1.

The Gator Bowl then gets Thursday night all to itself. It will return the game to January for the first time since 2021 and will be at night for the first time since 2019.

Clemson players dump a bucket of Gatorade on coach Dabo Swinney after the Tigers beat Kentucky 38-35 in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Clemson defeated Kentucky 38-35 in last year’s game, the fourth time in the last five years in which the game came down to the final minutes. Notre Dame beat South Carolina 45-38 in 2022; Kentucky topped N.C. State 23-21 in 2020 and Tennessee edges Indiana 23-22 in 2019.

Clemson and Kentucky combined for a game-record 42 points in the fourth quarter and the teams combined for a record 131 offensive plays. Barion Brown of Kentucky became the first player in Gator Bowl history to score on a run, a pass reception and a return and his 100-yard kickoff return was the longest scoring play in game history.

McGarity had a theory about the influx of close games.

BARION BROWN 100 YARDS TO THE HOUSE TO EXTEND THE KENTUCKY LEAD (+145 ML) 💨



It's the longest kickoff return in the history of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowlpic.twitter.com/84UN7uPXRw — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 29, 2023

“I think it’s due to the fact that that teams want to be here,” he said. “They know they’re going to be in a great stadium, stay in a world-class resort and they know the weather more than likely will be very good, especially for fans north of us. Put all those things together and I think it has a great chance to be competitive. You get the teams’ best effort.”

Gator Bowl conference affiliation has two more years

The Gator Bowl will match an SEC vs. ACC team for the next two years, completing an original six-year deal. McGarity said a new conference affiliation contract will be negotiated once the CFP decides to stay with 12 teams or expand the playoff.

“Once that decision is made, the conferences and networks will focus on the other bowl games,” he said.

McGarity said that if the new stadium is built and then completed, the Gator Bowl will compete for a CFP game.

“We’d love to be part of that for 2028 and beyond,” he said, referring to the projected completion date for the stadium. “Once that’s in place, we can be competitive. When committees come to visit us, we can show them exactly what we have.”

What’s the College Football Playoff schedule?

Dec. 20-21: Opening-round games among Nos. 5-12 seeds, at the campus stadiums of the higher-seeded teams. No. 5 will host No. 12, No. 6 will host No. 11, No. 7 will host No. 10 and No. 8 will host No. 9.

Dec. 31: CFP quarterfinals, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: CFP quarterfinals, Peach Bowl, Atlanta, 1 p.m.; Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m.; Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 9: CFP semifinal, Orange Bowl, Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10: CFP semifinal, Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: CFP Championship, Atlanta, game time TBA.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl moves to Jan. 2, gets prime time slot on ESPN