Prime Time rematch: FSU thinking bigger in 2023, opens vs. LSU in likely top-10 showdown

Florida State football is thinking bigger in 2023. And fourth-year coach Mike Norvell is embracing rising expectations.

Coming off a 10-win season and bowl win over Oklahoma (35-32), the Seminoles appear poised to again chase championships.

The season’s tone could be set in less than two months.

In a highly-anticipated opener, FSU and LSU tangle Labor Day weekend at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. Both teams will likely enter ranked in the top 10 in this rematch from 2022 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, on ABC.

The Seminoles won last year’s game in New Orleans 24-23 when they blocked LSU’s game-tying extra point as time expired.

Even in July, excitement building for FSU-LSU opener Labor Day weekend

Talking points surrounding September’s opener have emerged in recent interviews with players and coaches.

“We earmark it because it’s the first one. I mean, we all know what happened last year. We want that taste out of our mouth," LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels told New Orleans television station WGNO during the recent Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University.

"We’re going to go up against a great opponent in Florida State that hit the high note at the end of the season so we know it’s going to be a dogfight, but I mean, it’s the first one. It should be a top-10 matchup, so all eyes are going to be on us. Just go out there and really just locking in, just go out there and executing.

“Winning game one is always very critical, especially for things we want to accomplish.”

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, also a camp counselor at the Manning camp, said his mindset hasn’t changed this summer. In a recent interview with the Democrat and local media, the Heisman Trophy candidate detailed a daily focus.

"There's no more breaks,” Travis said.

"We're working and then straight into camp and straight into the season. So when it comes to the season, we (have to) focus on the game in front of us and the practice in front of us. That's the mindset that we have to have. ... It's always the same mindset: just focus on my leadership and be myself. I try not to be a leader that I'm not. I'm not a guy that speaks a lot or yells in front of the team, but I work my butt off every single day.

“Just show up early and do the little things right."

FSU's Mike Norvell embraces expectations, LSU Kelly believes Tigers a year away from contending for national title

Norvell, meanwhile, hasn’t avoided FSU’s winning tradition since he arrived. He has welcomed it and often said, “We need Florida State to be a great program in college football.”

Can FSU be great in 2023?

The Seminoles (10-3) ended last season on a six-game winning streak. That was tied for the 5th-longest activestreak nationally and FSU's longest since winning the first six games of 2015.

The Seminoles return a bulk of starters on offense, defense and special teams, punctuated by Travis and defensive end Jared Verse. Norvell has once again impressively navigated the transfer portal, featuring receiver Keon Coleman (Georgia Tech) cornerback Fentrell Cypress II (Virginia Tech).

With a deep and experienced roster, FSU could dethrone Clemson in the ACC and advance into the College Football playoff.

“Going into this year, there’s a little more expectations,” Norvell said prior to spring drills at the Nike Coach of the Year convention in Orlando.

“We have great players coming back. Players that decided not to go to the National Football League because they wanted to be part of this. They wanted to continue to invest, they wanted to continue to build, to continue to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

LSU second-year coach Brian Kelly, meanwhile, led the Tigers to the SEC Championship last season. While the Tigers (10-4) lost to eventual national champion Georgia 50-30, they rebounded and crushed Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl.

Kelly recently told The (Lafayette) Daily Advertiser in an exclusive interview he thinks his program is a year away from competing for a national championship.

“We need another year of recruiting – one more really good year on both sides of the ball, I think, puts us in a position where, I think Year 3, the consistency piece, the depth of our program, the messaging, all the things we do on a day-to-day basis, puts us in a position to compete for a championship,” Kelly said.

“Year 2, the foundation is in place. I think there’s a really good confidence within the group. We’ve got good players. There’s some holes. There’s a little air coming out of the tire here and there. I think we’ve kind of patched most of it, but I think Year 3 is probably the year where I’ll feel, in terms of building a program, we’ve had enough time to really put the pieces together.”

2023 FSU football schedule

Home games in bold

Sept. 3: vs. LSU (Orlando)

Sept. 9: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 16: at Boston College

Sept. 23: at Clemson

Oct. 7: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 14: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 21: vs. Duke

Oct. 28: at Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 11: vs. Miami

Nov. 18: vs. North Alabama

Nov. 25: at Florida

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A win over LSU in season opener would strengthen FSU's CFP aspirations