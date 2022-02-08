Prime Time Performances: 20 unforgettable Shore boys basketball efforts

In just the last 20 years, Shore Conference boys basketball fans have witnessed a lot of unforgettable individual performances.

Whether that was some player scoring a career-high, or some player leading their team to a championship, or even some player taking over a game at just the right moment, these prime time performances were simply unforgettable.

Here's a look at 20 prime time performances from the last two decades from players from both Monmouth and Ocean County.

Matt Farrell, Point Beach

Point Pleasant Beach's Matt Farrell celebrates after a 69-40 win over Bound Brook in the NJSIAA Boys Central Group I basketball final in 2013.

Game Date: March 1, 2014

Opponent: CBA

In his final two years of high school basketball, Farrell led the Garnet Gulls to two sectional titles, one NJSIAA state title and one Shore Conference Tournament title. The latter was a game of note for Farrell as he tallied 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting as Point Beach defeated CBA, 49-41, to win the school's first SCT title.

Scottie Lewis, Ranney School (Part 1)

Mar 27, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; East Team's Scottie Lewis (23) handles the ball in front of West Team's Matthew Hurt (10) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Game Date: March 17, 2019

Opponent: Bergen Catholic

Lewis, a McDonald's All-American, helped the No. 1 ranked Ranney School accomplish something no other Shore Conference boys basketball team had ever done - and that's win an NJSIAA Tournament of Champions title. With 20 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks, Lewis powered the comeback against No. 2 Bergen Catholic for a 67-63 win at Rutgers University.

Scottie Lewis, Ranney School (Part 2)

Game Date: March 1, 2018

Opponent: Rutgers Prep

If there was one opponent that Lewis played well against, it was definitely Rutgers Prep. With 35 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks, Lewis recorded one of best performances of his career in a 101-90 win. Lewis also made three 3-pointers in the game.

Casey Skievaski, Freehold Township

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2011

Opponent: Manalapan

Skievaski, who was only a sophomore at the time, generated a season-high 40 points in an epic 87-84 win over the Braves. Skievaski had 14 field goals, including three three-pointers, and made nine free throws in a game that the Patriots rallied from a 23-8 deficit after the first quarter.

Brendan Barry, Rumson-Fair Haven (Part 1)

Game Date: February 27, 2015

Opponent: CBA

Barry turned in a performance for the ages when he scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half as the No. 11 seed Bulldogs upset No. 1 seed CBA, 50-24, in quite possibly the greatest upset in SCT Finals history. With that epic performance, Barry led Rumson-Fair Haven to its first SCT title in school history. He outscored the entire CBA team in the second half and also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals and went 4-from-5 from 3-point range. That performance helped him become the 2015 Asbury Park Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

"We had a lot of confidence. We knew our defense could keep us in any game, that is what really got us the win today," Barry said. "We just wanted to try and get stops on the defensive end. We knew our offense would come in the second half."

Brendan Barry, Rumson-Fair Haven (Part 2)

Game Date: February 13, 2016

Opponent: Middletown North

Barry had a show-stopping performance against the Lions on this night. He made 19 field goals, including four three-pointers, and sank eight free throws for a career-high 50 points in a 71-49 win. He also had two rebounds and five steals on that night.

Manny Ubilla, Freehold Township

Text: (PSPORTS) STAFF PHOTO BY THOMAS P. COSTELLO - - - 3/22/04 - - - APP All Shore Boys Basketball team member Manny Ubilla, Freehold Township.

Game Date: January 20, 2004

Opponent: CBA

Ubilla erupted for a game-high 40 points in the Patriots 65-55 win over the No. 2 ranked Colts in front of a raucous crowd. Ubilla went 13-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off his third 40-point game of the season, and he also had five assists and six rebounds. It was Freehold Township's first win over CBA in school history.

"I'm still in shock," Freehold Township coach Brian Golub said after the game. "This was probably our best all-around game and Manny's best all-around game. I don't remember the last time we scored over 40 as a team against CBA."

Jack Laffey, CBA

Pope John's Moustapha Diagne defends as CBA's Jack Laffey looks to pass. Pope John defeats Christian Brothers Academy in the NJSIAA boys basketball Non-Public A state final. Toms River, NJSaturday, March 14, 2015Doug Hood/Staff Photographer@dhoodhood

Game Date: March 10, 2015

Opponent: St. Augustine

Laffey tallied 24 of his game-high 38 points in the first half as he put CBA's season, literally, on his back and carried the No. 3 seed Colts to a surprising 83-77 victory over No. 1 seed St. Augustine in the NJSIAA Non-Public South A Final at Jackson Liberty High School.

"I came to CBA to win championships. Right now, (before Tuesday night's game), I didn't have anything," said Laffey after the game. "I'm not leaving school without a piece of hardware. This game was huge and I'm finally happy that I was able to help bring something back to CBA."

Mar 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; McDonalds High School All American guard Bryan Antoine (5) poses for a photo on portrait day at the Hilton Hotel Crystal Ball Room before the 2019 McDonalds All American Game. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-McDonalds

Bryan Antoine, Ranney School (Part 1)

Game Date: March 17, 2019

Opponent: Bergen Catholic

As the most prolific boys basketball scorer in Shore Conference history, Antoine had a plethora of games where he excelled at a high level. The TOC Final against a bigger Bergen Catholic squad is one of them. Antoine, a McDonald's All-American, had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Panthers rallied for a 67-63 win.

Bryan Antoine, Ranney School (Part 2)

Game Date: December 28, 2018

Opponent: West Charlotte (N.C.)

During the Ranney School's three-game run to the championship of the TJ Warren bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in 2018, Antoine scored 97 points. During that run, Antoine had one of best games of his career. He finished with 36 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block in 70-58 win over West Charlotte (N.C.) in the semifinals.

Jarelle Reischel, Point Beach

Point Beach's Jarelle Reischel (30) drives against Donovan Catholic's Adam King (23) and Tim Mindnich (00) in a 2011 game.

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2011

Opponent: CBA

As a senior, Reischel averaged 22.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 79.8 percent from the foul line. During that season, Reischel put the Garnet Gulls in the headlines with his performance in the SCT quarterfinals before a sold out crowd at Brookdale Community College. Reischel produced 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Garnet Gulls stunned CBA, 56-55, to advance to the SCT semifinals for the first time since 1968.

Dan Werner, CBA

Game Date: January 7, 2006

Opponent: St. Anthony

Werner, the 2006 Asbury Park Press Player of the Year, led CBA to a 27-2 record during the 2015-2016. In was in one of those losses, a 47-45 setback to the now defunct St. Anthony, did Werner prove why he was the best player in the Shore Conference that season. Werner registered 32 points and 13 rebounds as the Colts narrowly lost to the Friars in an epic showdown.

"My 3-point shooting was definitely the most-improved part of my game,'' Werner said. "The past couple of years I could hit a shot here and there.''

Mike Aaman, Raritan (Part 1)

Raritan's Mike Aaman works in toward the basket against Lakewood's Daquan Kenney during first half action during a semifinal game during the 2011 Shore Conference Tournament.

Game Date: February 25, 2011

Opponent: Rumson-Fair Haven

Aaman turned in one of the more memorable double-doubles in recent Shore Conference Tournament history with his MVP-like performance (22 points, 24 rebounds) as the Rockets defeated the Bulldogs, 43-35, in the Shore Conference Tournament Final. Aaman, a two-time Asbury Park Press player of the year, led Raritan to its first SCT title since 2004.

"I think it was the best season that I've ever had," said Aaman after the season. "I knew we were going to be good but not Shore Conference Tournament champion good and also make it to an NJSIAA sectional final."

Mike Aaman, Raritan (Part 2)

Game Date: February 23, 2011

Opponent: Lakewood

Aaman probably had one of the greatest two-game stretches in Shore Conference boys basketball history. In the SCT semifinals against the Piners, Aaman erupted for a game-high 36 points and a game-high 28 rebounds as the Rockets defeated Lakewood, 59-46. That season, Aaman averaged 17.4 points and 13.4 rebounds.

Ben Roy, Manasquan

Manasquan Ben Roy drive to the basket against Roselle Catholic Cliff Omoyuri. Manasquan Boys Basketball vs Roselle Catholic in Boardwalk Showcase in Middletown on January 11, 2020.

Game Date: Feb. 29, 2020

Opponent: Toms River North

No. 1 seed Manasquan was seeking its first Shore Conference Tournament title in over six decades and Ben Roy had the legendary performance that made sure the SCT Final trophy went back to Manasquan High School that night.

Roy finished with 18 of his game-high 31 points in the second half and he added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, which secured a 75-49 win over No. 3 seed Toms River North at Monmouth University’s OceanFirst Bank Center.

“We worked so hard all season to get here (the Shore Conference Tournament Final) and to look up at that clock and see us about to win the Shore Conference Championship,” said Roy, who was the MVP. “It was amazing.”

Eddie Fischer, Freehold Township

(PSPORTS) 3/19/07 All Shore Boys Basketball team. Eddie Fischer, Freehold Twp., Player of the year......Bob Bielk photo

Game Date: February 25, 2007

Opponent: CBA

Before a sellout crowd of 3,089 in Toms River, Freehold Township's Eddie Fischer made sure the Patriots didn't ruin their only appearance in the boys basketball Shore Conference Tournament Final in school history.

Fischer sparked the Patriots with 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Patriots defeated CBA, 55-49, to win the school's only SCT title.

Pat Andree, CBA (Part 1)

Game Date: January 2, 2016

Opponent: Moses Brown (R.I.)

Every time Pat Andree stepped on the court, he made an impact for CBA. The best example of that was Andree's performance in a 93-52 win over Moses Brown. In that game, Andree recorded a career-high 43 points and made seven three-pointers. In his final season of high school basketball, Andree averaged 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Pat Andree, CBA (Part 2)

Game Date: December 29, 2015

Opponent: Trenton

Andree graduated as the all-time leading scorer in CBA basketball history (1,984) and it was games like he had against Trenton, which vaulted him to that milestone record. Andree generated 37 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks as the Colts edged Trenton, 72-65. It was one of the signature moments of his illustrious four-year career at CBA.

Rob Higgins, Middletown North

Middletown North's Rob Higgins. The 2019 Boardwalk Hoop Group Showcase tournament takes place at Brookdale Community College. Game two features Middletown North vs Rumon-Fair Haven. Middletown, NJSaturday, January 12, 2019

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2017

Opponent: Middletown South

With 2,278 career points, Higgins is No. 3 all-time on the Shore Conference all-time leading scorer list. And during his sophomore season, Higgins, showed that scoring prowess in a 77-54 win over Middletown South. Higgins had 41 points and made five three-pointers to lead the Lions on that day.

Daniel Sofield, Jackson Liberty

Game Date: December 18, 2018

Opponent: Lacey

Sofield's career resume at Jackson Liberty includes leading the Lions to their first SCT win in school history, which occurred on Feb. 13, 2019. However, he had more impactful moments like the game against Lacey in the second game of the season. Sofield finished with a career-high 59 points in a 91-82 overtime win over Lacey.

*Disclaimer: Is there a great individual performance in Shore Conference boys basketball that occurred between 2002 and 2022 that was missed? Contact Asbury Park Press boys basketball reporter Sherlon Christie with the details (name of player, school, date of the game, opponent, and what that player did in the game that was so memorable)*

Contributing: Stephen Edelson

Sherlon Christie is a sports reporter at the Asbury Park Press and has covered sports at the Jersey Shore since 2004. Contact him at schristie@gannettnj.com, or @sherlonapp on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Prime Time Performances: 20 unforgettable Shore boys basketball efforts