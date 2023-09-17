Prime Effect: Deion Sanders draws a star-studded crowd in Colorado

One year ago, the Colorado Buffaloes football team won a single game.

In 2023, thanks to the effect of new head coach Deion Sanders, every Colorado game has become a can't miss, star-studded affair.

Saturday night's rivalry game against the Colorado State Rams was no exception.

As the Buffaloes completed their comeback win over their in-state rivals, 43-35 in double overtime, they had a menagerie of celebrities in attendance and enjoying the performance. They weren't just in the stands but on the field, in the suites and in the Colorado locker room as guests of "Coach Prime" Sanders.

Celebrities at Colorado-Colorado State

Before the game began, Master P blew off some steam by playing ping pong against "Migos" rapper Offset in the team locker room.

Once the game started, Offset took in the game from Colorado's sideline. During an interview with ESPN on the TV broadcast, he got to react to a fumble on the field.

Offset screaming “FUMBLE FUMBLE” in the middle of his interview 😭 pic.twitter.com/IC6H4mOAit — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 17, 2023

Offset had the crowd turnt up at the Colorado game 🏈 pic.twitter.com/WLrd7ymSJJ — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) September 17, 2023

Also adding to the night's festivities, rapper Lil Wayne led the Buffaloes out of the tunnel ahead of the game's opening kickoff.

In addition to Lil Wayne and Offset, fellow rappers Key Glock and Master P were in attendance to cheer on the Buffaloes.

It wasn't just rappers though. Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry were also in attendance.

Deion has all the star power pullin' up to Boulder‼️ pic.twitter.com/jKXXZ5Eo4f — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

Key Glock also performed in the Buffaloes' locker room after the game.

Key Glock performed in the locker room last night after the University of Colorado beat Colorado State 🗣️pic.twitter.com/A7kwamCKSE — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 17, 2023

Colorado football score

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Colorado State Rams, 43-45, in double overtime.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 38-47 for 348 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He led a 98-yard touchdown drive with a two-point conversion to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

Notably, Buffaloes two-way player wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had to leave the game early and was taken to a hospital with an injury.

Travis Hunter injury

No official updates have come regarding Hunter's status yet, but Sanders said he'd be "out for a few weeks" with the injury.

Deion Sanders said Travis Hunter will be out at least “a few weeks” after taking a rough hit Saturday night pic.twitter.com/tJ1rkHfFFw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

