15 Amazon, Walmart and Dyson vacuum deals happening during Prime Day 2023 that don't suck
ICYMI, the Amazon Prime Day 2023 extravaganza is here! And you know what that means: There are thousands of Prime Day deals happening on Amazon (more than one million, to be exact).
Other retailers have jumped into the action by offering counter Prime Day deals, which are just as good as Amazon's (and maybe even better!). Top vacuum retailers Walmart and Dyson are also getting in on it with major markdowns of their own.
Prime Day and its competing sales are great for buying big-ticket items like mattresses or kitchen appliances, but other household helpers like vacuums are also typically on super sale during these shopping events.
Right now on Amazon, you can score this Shark robot vacuum for 20% off, or you can snag this deal on a Dyson vacuum.
Because searching through dozens of deals across all three sites might turn into a headache, we've done the deal hunting for you and rounded up some of the best vacuum deals happening now at Amazon, Walmart and Dyson.
Prime Day 2023 Amazon vacuum deals
Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum, $129.99 (Orig. $229.99)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $439.99 (Orig. $629.99)
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, $449.99 (Orig. $599.99)
PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6 in 1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $83.99 (Orig. $119.99)
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $149.99 (Orig. $219.99)
BISSELL Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum, $267.99 (Orig. $329.59)
Shop more Prime Day vacuum deals at Amazon
Prime Day 2023 Walmart vacuum deals
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6 in 1 Powerful Suction Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $82.99 (Orig. $449.98)
iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum, $206.99 (Orig. $329)
BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $138 (Orig. $249)
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $299.99 (Orig. $349.99)
Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight for Carpet Floor Pet Hair W200, $74.99 (Orig. $149.99)
Shop more vacuum deals at Walmart
Prime Day 2023 Dyson vacuum deals
Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum, $449.99 (Orig. $599.99)
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum, $299.99 (Orig. $519.99)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum, $439.99 (Orig. $649.99)
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum, $599.99 (Orig. $749.99)
Shop more Dyson vacuum deals at Dyson Shop more Dyson Outlet Vacuum deals at the Dyson Outlet
