15 Amazon, Walmart and Dyson vacuum deals happening during Prime Day 2023 that don't suck

ICYMI, the Amazon Prime Day 2023 extravaganza is here! And you know what that means: There are thousands of Prime Day deals happening on Amazon (more than one million, to be exact).

Other retailers have jumped into the action by offering counter Prime Day deals, which are just as good as Amazon's (and maybe even better!). Top vacuum retailers Walmart and Dyson are also getting in on it with major markdowns of their own.

Prime Day and its competing sales are great for buying big-ticket items like mattresses or kitchen appliances, but other household helpers like vacuums are also typically on super sale during these shopping events.

Right now on Amazon, you can score this Shark robot vacuum for 20% off, or you can snag this deal on a Dyson vacuum.

Because searching through dozens of deals across all three sites might turn into a headache, we've done the deal hunting for you and rounded up some of the best vacuum deals happening now at Amazon, Walmart and Dyson.

Prime Day 2023 Amazon vacuum deals

Prime Day 2023 Walmart vacuum deals

Prime Day 2023 Dyson vacuum deals

