Primavera star Zeroli reveals Milan signed him by chance: “They called my brother”

Kevin Zeroli has been very important for AC Milan’s Primavera side in the last two seasons, wearing the captain’s armband, but his career could have been very different. Indeed, the Rossoneri signed him by chance.

Zeroli is one of the homegrown players, having played in Milan’s youth system since the age of 5, and he’s arguably one of the best products of the club. He’s currently the captain of the Primavera side and the feeling is that he will play with the U23 team next season.

Speaking to Milan’s official channels yesterday, the midfielder spoke about his journey at the club and revealed that he only arrived by chance. Indeed, the Rossoneri wanted to sign his brother and ended up signing both due to the former’s shyness.

“Milan is a club that raised me and is giving me a lot. I played for a few months in an oratory team in Busto Arsizio. Milan called my brother for a tryout. He was shy and they asked me to do some dribbles with him. From there the tryout and then they signed me. That was when I was five years old,” he stated.

As said, Zeroli will likely be with the U23 team next season and it will be very interesting to see him consistently against older players. He made a few appearances for the first team this past season, so he has already got a taste of what it means.