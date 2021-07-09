Primary Texas target, five-star OL Devon Campbell announces top schools

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions on the recruiting trail for Texas over the last two weeks.

Although the Longhorns received three verbal commitments from promising 2022 recruits like four-star running back Jamarion Miller, four-star offensive lineman Cole Hutson and three-star offensive lineman Connor Robertson, they’ve also swung and missed on two primary offensive line targets in Cameron Williams and Kelvin Banks.

One of the must-get prospects left on Texas’ board for the 2022 cycle is five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell. After missing out on Williams and Banks, it’s even more crucial for Kyle Flood to bring Campbell to the Forty Acres.

Fortunately for Texas, they’re in great position to land the nation’s top interior offensive lineman for the 2022 recruiting class. Campbell announced the top five schools left in his recruitment on Friday. Texas was listed alongside Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU and USC.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Arlington native is rated the No. 3 overall prospect from the state of Texas according to 247Sports composite ranking. At the moment, four crystal ball predictions have been entered in favor of the Longhorns to land Campbell.

In 2020, Campbell was a 8-6A first-team all-district selection at offensive tackle as a junior for Bowie High School. Over the month of June, the two-sport athlete took an unofficial visit to Texas and official visits to Oklahoma and USC.

The battle to land Campbell may very well come down to Texas and Oklahoma. Steve Sarkisian and his staff will put their best foot forward to try and keep this type of talent in-state.