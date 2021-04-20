Used car search engine site AutoTempest.com will serve as primary sponsor of Chris Buescher‘s No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford for two upcoming Cup races.

The site will be featured on Buescher’s car at Kansas Speedway (May 2) and Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas (May 23).

“We’re excited to partner with a brand like AutoTempest that falls right into our wheelhouse when talking about cars,” Buescher said in a team release. “Any time we can welcome a new partner to the sport, it brings an extra element of excitement for the team.

“We can’t wait to put the AutoTempest Ford Mustang on track in a couple weeks in Kansas, and then again down the road when we visit a new track in my home state.”

Through nine races this season, Buescher is 17th in the Cup playoff standings with a top finish of seventh at Atlanta. He is 10 points out of the final playoff position held by Kurt Busch in 16th.

His new primary sponsor, AutoTempest, works by bringing together listings from major used car sites such as eBay, cars.com, and more.

“We’ve never really done a lot of traditional advertising,” said AutoTempest CEO Nathan Stretch in the same release. “When people hear there’s a site where you can basically search everywhere at once for used cars, it kind of sells itself.

“Instead, we’ve focused on supporting the automotive and motorsports communities, which helps get the word out about what we do but also lets us give back at the same time. As fans ourselves, having the opportunity to sponsor Chris and the team is really incredible.”

Read More About NASCAR

Natalie Decker’s Xfinity schedule with Our Motorsports revealed Denny Hamlin leads early Talladega Cup odds Alex Bowman’s Darlington throwback paint scheme is one of surprises

New primary sponsor for Chris Buescher at Kansas, COTA originally appeared on NBCSports.com