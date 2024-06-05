Prigge announces two new transfers for Cowgirls

Jun. 4—University of Wyoming volleyball coach Kaylee Prigge announced the addition of a pair of transfer student-athletes Monday that will join the Cowgirls this fall.

Jordan Schwartz (Nevada) and Emma Winter (West Virginia) both signed with the Cowgirls out of the transfer portal.

Schwartz, is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Littleton, Colorado, and spent her first two college seasons with the Wolf Pack in the Mountain West. Schwartz tallied 280 kills and 215 total blocks while at Nevada.

Schwartz was already 10th all-time in program history in career blocks, while her 132 in 2023 are the seventh-most all-time in a single season at Nevada. This past season, Schwartz averaged 1.33 kills per set and 1.22 blocks per.

Schwartz is engaged to current Cowboys offensive lineman Luke Sandy. The couple will be married June 28.

Winter, a 6-0 right side/outside hitter, spent last season at West Virginia and is a native of Broomfield, Colorado. She appeared in 19 matches last season and competed in 33 sets.

Winter notched a career-high five kills against Duke and had four total blocks twice in her freshman campaign. Winter was a Class 5A Colorado all-state honoree and was the Front Range Conference player of the year during her prep career.