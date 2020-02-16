Pridgett scores 24 to lift Montana over Idaho State 78-63

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Sayeed Pridgett had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Montana beat Idaho State 78-63 on Saturday night.

Kendal Manuel had 16 points for Montana (16-10, 12-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jared Samuelson added 12 points. Josh Vazquez had 11 points.

Austin Smellie had 12 points for the Bengals (6-18, 3-12), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Jared Stutzman added 12 points. Chier Maker had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Porter had 11 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bengals for the season. Montana defeated Idaho State 77-74 on Jan. 23. Montana takes on Montana State on the road next Saturday. Idaho State faces Northern Colorado at home next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com