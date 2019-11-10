Pridgett leads Montana past Montana State-Northern 64-50

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Sayeed Pridgett had a career-high 30 points as Montana pulled away from NAIA Montana State-Northern in the second half on Sunday for a 64-50 win.

Kyle Owens had 11 points for Montana (1-1), which trailed 32-20 at halftime.

Pridgett gave the Grizzlies their first lead, 44-42, with 11:13 to play. Montana held the Northern Lights to eight points over the final 15:46 and they were 1 for 15 over the final 10 minutes..

Kavon Bey had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Lights. Mascio McCadney added 14 points. Both were in double figures, combining for 21 points, as the Lights shot 12 of 23 in the first half. Northern shot 8 of 30 in the second half, 2 of 14 from 3-point range and didn't get to the foul line.

Montana, which lost its season opener at Stanford, plays at Arkansas on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com