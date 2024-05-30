Prideraiser 2024: Annual Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser collecting pledges

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Each time Detroit City Football Club scores during a home game this June, more than $1,500 will be donated to Ruth Ellis Center, and there's still time to get in on the action.

DCFC's Northern Guard Supporters raise money each Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ youth center. Supporters can make a one-time donation or pledge a set amount per goal scored by both the men's and women's teams at Keyworth Stadium.

Soccer fans have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Ruth Ellis through previous Prideraiser campaigns. Ruth Ellis provides resources, outreach, support, and more to young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Pledge a donation here.

DCFC June home games

June 1 vs. Cleveland Force

June 8 vs. AFC Ann Arbor

June 15 vs. Charleston Battery

June 15 vs. Midwest United FC

June 22 vs. Kalamazoo FC

June 22 vs. Pumas UNAM

June 26 vs. Birmingham Legion FC