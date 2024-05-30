Prideraiser 2024: Annual Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser collecting pledges
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Each time Detroit City Football Club scores during a home game this June, more than $1,500 will be donated to Ruth Ellis Center, and there's still time to get in on the action.
DCFC's Northern Guard Supporters raise money each Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ youth center. Supporters can make a one-time donation or pledge a set amount per goal scored by both the men's and women's teams at Keyworth Stadium.
Soccer fans have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Ruth Ellis through previous Prideraiser campaigns. Ruth Ellis provides resources, outreach, support, and more to young people in the LGBTQ+ community.
DCFC June home games
June 1 vs. Cleveland Force
June 8 vs. AFC Ann Arbor
June 15 vs. Charleston Battery
June 15 vs. Midwest United FC
June 22 vs. Kalamazoo FC
June 22 vs. Pumas UNAM
June 26 vs. Birmingham Legion FC