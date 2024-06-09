Pride of Plum finally plays first game at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH – Alex Kirilloff remembers standing on the third level of the PNC Park Rotunda, next to the left-field foul pole, with a friend during the 2013 National League wild card game.

It became known as the Johnny Cueto game when the then-Cincinnati Reds pitcher dropped the ball on the mound after a raucous crowd started chanting his name. On the next pitch, Russell Martin hit a solo homer to left field in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 6-2 win.

"I just remember the noise and the atmosphere was crazy," Kirilloff said. "It felt like the whole stadium was shaking at times. It was definitely a special memory."

Kirilloff was back at PNC Park this weekend for the first time since he reached the major leagues. He grew up about 20 miles from downtown Pittsburgh in Plum, and he attended a handful of Pirates games per year.

A big Andrew McCutchen fan as a kid, Kirilloff fielded McCutchen's leadoff single in the first inning Saturday.

"We've talked at first base before," Kirilloff said. "That's about it. I just loved the way he played the game. Obviously, he has a great reputation on and off the field as well. Definitely a good player to look up to."

Kirilloff never played a game at PNC Park at any level before Friday's series opener, though he took batting practice on the field once, maybe when he was 9 years old, as part of a season-ticket holder event through one of his dad's connections.

He wasn't sure how many friends and family were in the crowd at each game because many of them bought their own tickets — "Better for my wallet," Kirilloff said, laughing — but Kirilloff was the highest Pittsburgh-area high schooler taken in the amateur draft in more than a decade when the Twins drafted him in 2016.

"I'm just happy to be back," Kirilloff said. "It holds a special place in my heart. It's cool to play here for the first time.

"With interleague play and the schedules flipping on and off, it's something I've checked when I get to see the schedule for the first time every year if we're going there or if they're coming to us, whatever it is. Obviously, I hope to be on that trip and make it happen."

Mo' money, mo' velocity

Joe Ryan, who owns a 4-5 record and a 3.30 ERA through 13 starts, is pitching with more velocity this season. His average fastball is 93.9 mph, up from 92.3 mph last year, according to Statcast. His slider has seen a similar jump, averaging 87.1 mph after it was 83.3 mph in 2023.

What's behind the increase?

"I mean, I've kind of found the more money you get, the more you can spend on offseason training and offseason coaches and having other resources," Ryan said. "I think that just helps out. Keep playing and keep finding new things to get better at."

Etc.

• Jhoan Duran gave up a two-run single to Rowdy Tellez on Saturday, then committed a balk as catcher Ryan Jeffers waved for him to step off the mound. Manager Rocco Baldelli took Duran out of the game afterward. "I was taking him out before the balk," Baldelli said. "RJ couldn't hear. I was screaming from the dugout to go out and make a visit, so I could go get him. He threw [19] pitches. Once they scored a couple of runs, we're not going to leave him out there."

• Twins pitching prospect Darren Bowen went on the Class A-Advanced injured list Friday, which means all five players involved in the Jorge Polanco trade between the Seattle Mariners and Twins are on the IL.

• Syracuse scored five runs in the fourth inning off Randy Dobnak and beat the Saints 8-3 at CHS Field. The Saints got solo home runs from Michael Helman, Diego Castillo and Will Holland.