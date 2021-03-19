Prices too high for Packers in CB free agent market?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers are one of only a few teams that have yet to sign an unrestricted free agent since the start of the new league year.

A team strapped by the salary cap hasn’t found any bargains at positions of need, especially cornerback, so the waiting continues.

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the Packers have discovered “the price to be too high” on several different options at cornerback, a position the team has been “exploring” in free agency.

Several of the top cornerbacks, including William Jackson, Shaquill Griffin, Ronald Darby and Patrick Peterson, have signed new deals worth $10 million or more per year.

Although the cornerbacks are flying off the free-agent board, several still remain. Going into Friday, veterans such as Richard Sherman, Adoree Jackson, Malcolm Butler, Janoris Jenkins and Xavier Rhodes are still available.

The Packers might be able to get involved as time goes on and prices drop.

The Chicago Bears will soon add Kyle Fuller to the pool, but Huber’s source didn’t expect the Packers to be players for the former All-Pro. General manager Brian Gutekunst signed Fuller to an offer sheet in 2018, but the Bears matched. Fuller will likely have a big market once he’s officially a free agent.

The Packers lack the wiggle room under the cap to take on a big contract, complicating matters even in a depressed free-agent market. After needing to make a number of moves to get under the cap, this always looked like a team needing to bargain shop in free agency.

The Packers brought back slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan on the right of first refusal restricted tender, but Kevin King, a starter on the perimeter for the last few years, is an unrestricted free agent and still unsigned. It’s unclear if the Packers have any interest in returning King in 2021 or if finding an upgrade over the up-and-down second-round pick from 2017 is a priority.

Finding the right veteran cornerback in free agency could be a difference-making decision for the Packers’ 2021 defense. King, while playing opposite of 2020 All-Pro Jaire Alexander, struggled with the volume of targets thrown into his coverage. A real upgrade at the No. 2 cornerback spot could help the Packers transform from a good defense into a borderline great one this season.

List

All the moves the Packers made to get under the salary cap to start 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Randy Bullock 'incredibly excited' to replace Matt Prater as Detroit Lions K

    Kicker Randy Bullock made 21 of 26 field goals last season with the Bengals; he'll reportedly be a Detroit Lion next season, according to reports.

  • Report: Bears to release Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller in salary cap crunch

    Fuller will hit the open market as one of the NFL's top free agents.

  • Patrick Peterson leaving Arizona Cardinals to sign with Minnesota Vikings

    After 10 years in the desert, star cornerback Patrick Peterson is taking a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Report: Jets having conversations with JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Things had been quiet on the JuJu Smith-Schuster front through the first few days of free agency. But now a report has emerged that the wide receiver is getting a little attention. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that despite already bringing in former Titans receiver Corey Davis, the Jets have had conversations with Smith-Schuster about [more]

  • Raiders ask Marcus Mariota to take a steep pay cut

    Marcus Mariota appears to be on the way out in Las Vegas. Mariota has been asked to take a pay cut down to $3 million this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given that Mariota’s contract calls for him to make $10.725 million, that’s likely a bigger pay cut than he’s willing to take, [more]

  • Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay’s tender, making him an unrestricted free agent

    The Broncos had tendered Philip Lindsay at the lowest level, meaning he would earn $2.133 million if he played the upcoming season on it. But after Denver brought in free agent running back Mike Boone, Lindsay will be playing elsewhere in 2021. Denver has rescinded Lindsay’s tender, making him an unrestricted free agent. Both agent [more]

  • The pros and cons of the Nissan Urvan

    With over 5,000 units sold locally last year, the Nissan Urvan became one of the Japanese car maker’s best-selling vehicles in 2020 — second only to its flagship pickup truck, the Navara. And despite the pandemic, it’s easy to understand how Nissan’s trusty hauler still managed to rack up decent sales figures. The reliable workhorse has been the go-to family carrier, business utility vehicle, and a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) staple. Nissan’s Urvan even helped deliver meals to our frontliners at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM), adding to its growing number of accolades. And with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) slowly pushing towards bringing passenger vehicles up to date, you could be looking at the new “king of the road.” Here’s a breakdown of what’s good and what’s bad about the Nissan Urvan, to help you make a better decision should you be looking to invest in it. Pros: 1. A spacious interior Depending on what variant you’re eyeing, the Nissan Urvan can accommodate either 15 or 18 average-sized passengers with decent legroom and headroom for everyone. Its fifth-row seats can be collapsed to make room for more cargo. Speaking of which, Nissan Philippines also offers a three-seater Cargo version of the Nissan Urvan for those planning to use this road train of a vehicle for hauling large loads. In terms of size, the Nissan Urvan is at par with the likes of the Toyota Hiace and the Foton View. 2. Reliable engine Powering the Nissan Urvan is the Japanese car manufacturer’s YD25DDTi turbo diesel engine. The inline four-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve, variable turbocharger (VGS) mill boasts both pull power and fuel economy. It can put out 127 tough horses with 356Nm of torque, good enough for moving people and cargo. Hopeful owners can also benefit from the YD25DDTi’s reduced CO2 footprint and low noise and vibration. The same engine powers all Nissan Urvan models across the board including its Premium MT and Premium AT variants. 3. Good ride comfort Whether transporting employees to the office or taking them on a team building trip, the Nissan Urvan offers good ride comfort on both short and long drives. Outfitted suspensions are torsion bars with stabilizers at the front and a rigid axle with leaf spring at the rear. Inside, passengers are treated to fixed bench seats in fabric for the standard 15 and 18-seater variants, while those who opt for the premium models get bench-type seats with manual reclining function and adjustable head restraints in premium fabric. Air-conditioning for the standard models have 12 independent rear seat A/C vents while the premium trims get 14 independent rear seat A/C vents, both with independent control. They also included a lower tray with a vent from the air conditioner to keep drinks cool when stuck in traffic under the scorching sun. To be expected in premium models are features like the sliding-door closure assist on both the side and the rear doors, smooth sliding side windows, seatback pockets for the passengers at the back, as well as the addition of eight cup holders and three bottle holders. Cons: 1. Dated interior. Oddly enough, the Nissan Urvan offers an interior with a rather dated design. Even the premium fabric used on the premium models make you feel like sitting in an office rather than in a luxury vehicle. Granted that the Urvan offers a comfortable ride, it definitely won’t win awards when it comes to style. The cabin also sends the message that it values convenience over aesthetics. With dashboards made with black textured plastic, it’s clear that it was built for utility rather than to look fancy. The outfitted audio systems are good enough to keep drivers company but maybe lacking a touch of modern technology. Both the standard and premium models get an antiquated 2-DIN single-in-dash CD/tuner/aux audio unit, with the former equipped with two speakers and the latter having four. Air-conditioning is also controlled using analog dials. 2. Boxy exterior. The Nissan Urvan has been an iconic vehicle in the Japanese car company’s lineup. As we’ve briefly covered above, it delivers strong annual sales figures worldwide. Known as the Caravan in other markets, the Urvan holds high regards in Nissan’s books. That said, the same boxy dimensions have been carried over from past generations. However, the Urvan’s rectangular shape may not exactly appeal to prospective car buyers looking for a family vehicle who might prefer sleek and stylish vans like the Starex from Hyundai. Splash the cash or hard pass? Despite its dated and basic design, the Nissan Urvan is a practical choice, especially for fleet operators and entrepreneurs. Its roomy interiors and relatively fuel-efficient engine makes for a perfect combination for those looking to invest in an affordable utility-oriented vehicle. Photos from Nissan Also Read: Hospitals, Facilities Get New Nissan NV350 Urvan Ambulances from PCSO Nissan gives hefty discounts to welcome 'new normal' Nissan Patrol Royale: Variants explained

  • Delicious creamy coconut risotto recipe

    The inspiration for this coconut creamy risotto will be your passion for all things coconut. We wish we could be swinging on a hammock in the beautiful sandy beaches of Puerto Rico!

  • Chiefs to re-sign LB Ben Niemann on one-year deal

    Niemann will be back with the team for 2021.

  • Is it finally Big Ten's year to win it all or will the drought continue?

    The Big Ten was the best conference in men's college basketball again this season. Will that actually translate to a title this time around?

  • Kiwis accept Royal Yacht Squadron's America's Cup challenge

    Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron Racing has been confirmed as the Challenger of Record for the 37th America’s Cup, meaning it will help determine the rules and location for the next edition of sailing’s marquee regatta. Royal Yacht Squadron Racing presented its challenged two days earlier, immediately after Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended the Auld Mug with a 7-3 victory over Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on the Hauraki Gulf. “It is great to once again have the RYSR involved, given they were the first yacht club that presented this trophy over 170 years ago, which really started the legacy of the America’s Cup,” Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young said in a statement.

  • Packers lose DL Montravius Adams to New England Patriots

    Montravius Adams, the Packers' third-round pick in 2017, is signing a one-year deal with the Packers.

  • How to watch U.S. men's national soccer team in Olympic qualifying: Live stream, how to watch, schedule

    USMNT U-23 Olympic qualifying for this summer's Tokyo Games kicks off Thursday as the team attempts to qualify for the first time since 2008.

  • Vanessa Bryant names officers who allegedly shared photos in IG post

    The four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies allegedly shared graphic photos from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, eight others.

  • Angels' Ohtani off to great start at plate in Cactus League

    It remains to be seen whether Shohei Ohtani can recover his form on the mound and regain his reputation as a two-way star. The 26-year-old Japanese star is off to a terrific start at the plate in Cactus League action, batting .600 (12-for-20) with four homers through eight spring games for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani barely pitched in 2020 because of discomfort in his throwing arm and also had a rough season at the plate, batting just .190 with seven homers and 24 RBIs.

  • Jobless claims: Another 770,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday

  • Losing Jamaal Williams opens big door for Packers RB A.J. Dillon

    With Jamaal Williams in Detroit, A.J. Dillon could easily handle 150 or more touches as the Packers' new No. 2 running back in 2021.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Sailing: Spithill keen to come back for another America's Cup tilt

    Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team USA's team that lost 7-1 to TNZ in 2017, helped Luna Rossa into a 3-2 lead but five successive race defeats ended his bid for a third America's Cup triumph on Wednesday. The 7-3 loss also dashed Italy's hopes of securing sport's oldest international trophy for the first time and Spithill, who skippered Oracle to America's Cup wins in 2010 and 2013, felt he had let the team down.

  • LeBron James reportedly becomes Red Sox co-owner as Fenway Sports Group partner

    James and friend Maverick Carter are now the first Black partners in the history of Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Liverpool FC.