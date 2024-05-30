What are the prices of food at the U.S. Women’s Open?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club is underway and golf fans from around the country, and even the world, have flocked to Central Pennsylvania.

The premiere event has plenty to do besides watching golf; from putting challenges to a mobile museum. While enjoying all the U.S. Women’s Open and Lancaster Country Club has to offer, fans will get hungry and thirsty.

There are a variety of options at the concession stands to choose from.

Here is a look at what the menu is at the 79th U.S. Women’s Open:

Soft drinks (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, etc.) – $5

Gatorade – $5

Water – $4

Coffee – $3

Beer (local Springhouse IPA) – range from $7-9

Wine – $11

Vodka Seltzer – $10.50

Sweets – $3.50

Chips – $2.50

Greek Mediterranean Wrap – $10.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap – $11

Turkey Club Wrap – $11

Breakfast Sandwich – $9.50

Heart Healthy Breakfast Wrap – $10.50

Beef Hot Dog – $7

