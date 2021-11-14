‘Priceless!’: Kevin Hart’s Fan Praise the Star for His Son’s Gift from Lakers Players Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis

Kevin Hart pulled fans’ heartstrings on Tuesday, Nov. 9, after uploading a video of his son Hendrix Hart receiving special gifts from Los Angeles Lakers players in honor of his birthday. The comedian shares Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Kevin and Hendrix, who turned 14 earlier this week, attended a Lakers game on Monday, where the team competed against the Charlotte Hornets. Lakers ultimately defeated the Hornets by 126 to 123.

Kevin Hart gets praised by fans after Lakers players Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook gift their personal items to the comedian’s son Hendrix Hart in honor of his 14th birthday. Photo:@imkevinhart/TikTok

In the TikTok post, both father and son hang out courtside following the game when the pair is approached by Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony. After greeting Kevin and Hendrix, each player then gives the 14-year-old a gift in a series of clips.

Westbrook gave Hendrix the sneakers he wore during the game. At the same time, Davis followed suit and presented the teen his jersey. In the last transitional recording, Anthony handed the birthday boy his sneakers. The video closes out with Hendrix smiling and Kevin embracing his son.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers shakes hands with Hendrix Hart as Kevin Hart looks on during a 126-123 Lakers win over the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE.

The precious moment was first captured by a sports brand company called House of Highlights and Kevin later reposted the video on his official TikTok page. As the clip went viral, many applauded the “Ride Along” actor for making Hendrix’s birthday a memorable one.

“Nah He’s (fire emoji) for this! Imagine being this impressed with your dad.”

“Now that’s love.”

“Always a beautiful thing to make magical memories with your children. He is probably gonna always cherish this moment.”

“Really sweet I love it!!! Black dads are the best”

“This got me smiling awwww.”

In addition to the praise, other people brought up how happy Kevin’s son looked after receiving the gifts. One said, “His son is so happy. Love to see it.” Another wrote, “That smile on his son’s face… priceless!”