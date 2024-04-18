Price wins USGA all-around national championship

Apr. 17—WEST CHESTER, Pa. — In a historic display of skill and composure, Fisk University gymnast Morgan Price etched her name into the annals of gymnastics history at the 2024 USAG Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Nationals held in West Chester, Pennsylvania. A Lebanon native, Price's scores of 9.850 on the floor exercise, 9.850 on the vault, 9.8 on the bars and 9.750 on the balance beam gave her a 39.225 score in the all-around, making her the national champion. Her performance establishes her as the first gymnast from a Historically Black College and University to do so.

"It feels good because of the hard work that has been put in," said Price. "Honestly, I didn't know where I would place but it was a pleasant surprise. I have heard from a lot of people so far. I am still trying to take all this in."

Price is a daughter of the late Chris Price, a basketball (point guard) and baseball (shortstop) star at Lebanon High in the Class of 1990 who became a standout right-fielder at Middle Tennessee State. He also played on the first Lebanon Kiwanis all-star team to play in the Little League state tournament in 1985. Chris Price, who was killed at age 36 in a 2009 motorcycle accident near Atlanta, was signed by the Kansas City Royals in 1995 and played a season of minor-league ball.

Chris Price's wife, Marsha (a former Vanderbilt cheerleader), took their three children — Morgan, Frankie and Kristin — to live in Dallas where they went to high school. Frankie Price is a gymnast at Arkansas, where Morgan originally committed before switching to Fisk. Both became state champions in the sport.

The Chris Price scholarship and the Chris Price Memorial Ride Scholarship have been established in his memory.