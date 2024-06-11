Price tag revealed for in-demand Europa League final hero

Atalanta have set an asking price of around £25m for Europa League final hero Ademola Lookman, amid interest from top clubs.

Lookman made history last month when the Nigeria international became the first player since 1975 to score a hat-trick in a major UEFA final, scoring all three goals as Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final.

Lookman’s treble secured Atalanta their first major trophy in 61 years and has alerted top clubs across Europe ahead of the transfer window. Bayern Munich have shown an interest in signing the winger, according to Sky Germany, while Lookman has admirers in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was born in London and came through the academy at Charlton Athletic, before spells at Everton, RB Leipzig, Leicester (loan) and Fulham (loan) before his move to Italy. Since signing for Atalanta, he has emerged as one of the most effective widemen in Serie A and has scored 32 goals in 77 appearances for the Italian side.

A reported price tag of between €25m and €30m makes Lookman a viable option for English clubs, though the winger is only interested in leaving Bergamo for a ‘top club’.

