Retro beat ‘em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge isn’t pulling its punches. Indie developer Tribute Games revealed yesterday, during a mini-PlayStation indie event, that mutant rat and ninjutsu master Splinter will be playable in the arcade homage when it releases later in 2022. The event also shared some interesting updates on Samurai Gunn 2, Salt and Sacrifice, and a few other indie games coming to PS4 and PS5 in the future.