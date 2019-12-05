Price scores 14 to lift Ohio over Rio Grande 90-51

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) -- Marvin Price came off the bench to score 14 points to lift Ohio to a 90-51 win over Rio Grande on Wednesday night.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points for Ohio (6-3). Sylvester Ogbonda added 14 points and eight rebounds and Mason McMurray had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats.

Ohio's Jordan Dartis, the team's third-leading scorer at 12.9 ppg, injured a knee in the first half and played only four minutes. There was no immediate announcement regarding his status.

Gunner Short had 17 points for the RedStorm, a NAIA program in Ohio.

Ohio plays Tennessee Tech at home on Sunday.

