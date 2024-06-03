Price rises 'crucial' to 'compete'

[Getty Images]

Wolves claim ticket price increases are “crucial” to the club achieving its goals in the Premier League.

The club has faced criticism from supporters for price hikes in recent weeks. Fans spoke on BBC Radio WM’s Football Phone-In about 17% increases for some season tickets, while one junior category rose 176%. A prominent fan group called for a boycott of purchases.

In response, Wolves have pointed to a club review of prices across the Premier League which has allowed for comparisons to be made.

“This year, the review showed that our adult prices were lower than most, while junior prices were among the lowest in the league," the club wrote in a fan Q&A.

"To align more closely with comparable clubs, we decided to increase prices. The adjustment this season means that minimal increases, or even price freezes, will be possible in subsequent seasons.”

Wolves said the club “aimed to compare ourselves alongside clubs with similar stadium sizes and sporting achievements”.

The club added: “No club has an inherent right to be in the Premier League, but our consistent performance demonstrates that currently we belong among the top tier teams. Benchmarking ourselves amongst teams who have a similar recent sporting history reflects our commitment to maintaining and enhancing our competitiveness in the Premier League.

“As we enter our seventh consecutive season in the Premier League, our aim is to continue to compete at the highest level. This ticket revenue increase is a crucial step in achieving these goals and continuing to compete with our peers in the league.”

