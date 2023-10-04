How previous 49ers-Cowboys matchups will impact Dan Quinn's game plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has plenty of familiarity with the 49ers' offense after facing San Francisco in the playoffs each of the last two years.

Quinn was asked about how much those previous meetings will factor into his game plan for Sunday night's showdown between these two NFC powerhouses.

"Probably more so than the previous year's game," Quinn said. "Just because they're so much different than the 2021 game against them. Christian [McCaffrey] wasn't with them there, [Brock] Purdy wasn't playing quarterback in that spot, so it will be a part of our plan, but each year there's some new wrinkles, new things that teams do, us included. So, it's a part of the breakdown but not the main part of it. The other four games [from this season] are just as important. So it's one of the games that we'll include in that."

Quinn's defense did an excellent job of slowing down the 49ers' offense in last year's divisional round, holding them to just 19 points after they had scored 41 on Seattle in the week prior.

Statistically, it was one of the worst games of Brock Purdy's short but impressive NFL career, with the 49ers quarterback posting his lowest yards per attempt in any game he has started and finished.

Dallas enters this week's game with the league's No. 1-ranked scoring defense, allowing a paltry 10.25 points per game through the season's first four games.

Something will have to give in this battle between heavyweight opponents, as the 49ers' electric offense has surged out to a red hot start, eclipsing the 30-point mark in each of their first four games for the first time in franchise history.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast