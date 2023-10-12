Previews and predictions for Week 8 of high school football in El Paso

Week 8 of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Americas vs. El Dorado

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The SAC

Records: Americas is 4-3 overall, 3-2 in District 1-6A; El Dorado is 0-6 overall, 0-4 in District 1-6A

Last week: Americas lost, 26-21, to Eastwood; El Dorado was idle

Top Players: Americas: QB Mark Moore III (950 yards passing, 341 yards rushing). RB Brian Gonzalez-Promesse (422 yards rushing); WR/DB Anthony Miranda, Jr. (84 tackles, five interceptions, 177 yards receiving, 135 yards rushing); LB Sadante Gomez-Scott (79 tackles). El Dorado: QB Elijah Issa (789 yards passing); WR Diego Carrasco (512 yards receiving); DB Isaac Gutierrez (59 tackles); DB Devin Rubio (52 tackles).

Prediction: Americas is very much in the playoff hunt in District 1-6A and this is a big game for them. Americas 31, El Dorado 21

Andress vs. Canutillo

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Canutillo HS

Records: Andress 2-4 overall, 1-0 in District 1-5A Division II; Canutillo is 4-2 overall, 1-0 in District 1-5A Division II

Last week: Andress defeated El Paso High, 15-12; Canutillo defeated Burges, 28-0

Top Players: Andress: LB Devin Whatley; Athlete Elijah Cooper; Athlete Bryant Jones; LB Sean Pandza. Canutillo: RB Rene Huerta (482 yards rushing, four TD's; DL Zachary Zamora (four sacks) Canutillo: TJ Locklin (nine tackles for a loss); DB David Alvarado (two interceptions).

Prediction: Canutillo's defense is playing at a high level. Canutillo 35, Andress 17

El Paso High vs. Jefferson

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Jefferson HS

Records: El Paso High is 2-4 overall, 0-1 in District 1-5A, D-II; Jefferson is 0-6 overall, 0-1 in District 1-5A, D-II

Last week: El Paso High lost to Andress, 15-12; Jefferson was idle

Top Players: El Paso High: RB Chrtistopher Valenzuela (615 yards rushing); WR Santiago Gonzalez (322 yards receiving); WR Pablo Gonzalez (270 yards receiving); LB Edgar Garcia (48 tackles). Jefferson: RB Miguel Rubio (391 yards rushing); LB Sergio Rodarte (38 tackles); LB Brian Dominguez (33 tackles).

Prediction: El Paso high has done some good things on defense this season. El Paso High 30, Jefferson 20

Chapin vs. Burges

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Burges HS

Records: Chapin is 4-2 overall, 1-0 in District 1-5A, D-II; Burges is 0-6 overall, 0-1 in District 1-5A, D-II

Last week: Chapin defeated Jefferson, 49-0; Burges lost to Canutillo, 28-0

Top Players: Chapin: QB Evan Rivera (14 TD passes); RB Carey Wade (718 yards rushing); DB Mark Duggan (three interceptions); LB Nate Herndon (54 tackles). Burges: QB Alex Rios (1,097 yards passing); RB Kayleb Hannah (584 yards rushing); WR Devin Mata (451 yards receiving); LB Evan Lazcano (41 tackles).

Prediction: The Huskies are having a solid season and headed for top two finish in district. Chapin 41, Burges 24

Irvin vs. Bowie

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bowie HS

Records: Irvin is 1-6 overall, 0-1 in District 1-4A, Division I; Bowie is 5-1 overall, 0-0 in District 1-4A, Divison I

Last week: Irvin lost 59-7 to Riverside; Bowie was idle

Top Players: Irvin: Dallas Medina (880 yards passing); WR Kaleii Briones (262 yards receiving); Ath Brian Marquez (55 tackles). Bowie: RB Alan Mota (694 yards rushing, 8 TD's); RB Joe Rodriguez (432 yards rushing); QB Abraham Carrasco (410 yards passing, 289 yard rushing); WR Antonio Ontiveros (248 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Bears have been steady all seaon on both sides of ball. Bowie 31, Irvin 17

Franklin vs. Eastlake

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Franklin is 4-2 overall, 2-2 in District 1-6A; Eastlake is 5-2 overall, 3-2 in District 1-6A

Last week: Franklin was idle; Eastlake lost 41-20 to Montwood

Top Players: Franklin: QB Shay Smith (859 yards passing, 344 yards rushing); RB Atreyu De La Riva (274 yards rushing); LB Joseuberto Bondoni-Guzman (41 tackles); DB Kyler McDavitt (39 tackles). Eastlake: QB Luke Lomeli (15 TD passes); WR Ivan Medrano (343 yards receiving); WR Junior Trotman (496 yards receiving); RB Steven Galindo (348 yards rushing).

Prediction: A must win for both teams in the playoff race. Eastlake 30, Franklin 27

Socorro vs. Eastwood

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Eastwood HS

Records: Socorro is 0-6 overall, 0-4 in District 1-6A; Eastwood is 5-1 overall, 4-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Socorro lost to Pebble Hills, 44-7; Eastwood defeated Americas, 26-21

Top Players: Socorro: QB Antonio Montes 7 total TD's); RB Adrian Acosta (433 yards rushing); WR Jacob Gonzales (289 yards receiving); WR Diego Aguirre (211 yards receiving). Eastwood: QB Evan Minjarez (1,670 yards passing, 559 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (737 yards rushing, 215 yards receiving); WR Rudy Garcia (674 yards receiving); WR Alex Sanchez (266 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Troopers keep on winning the close games. Eastwood 35, Socorro 14

Pebble Hills vs. Montwood

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Pebble Hills is 5-2 overall, 3-2 in District 1-6A; Montwood is 4-2 overall, 4-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Pebble Hills, beat Socorro, 44-7; Montwood defeated Eastlake, 41-20

Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (1,348 yards passing, 554 yards rushing); WR Brandon Cardenas (328 yards receiving); WR Marcus Torres (359 yards receiving); RB Zereian Quarles (10 TD's rushing). Montwood: QB Michael Southern (15 TD passes); RB Izayuh Claudio (9 TD's rushing); WR Diego Oaxaca (5 TD catches); WR Gio Varela (345 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Rams keep finding more confidence each week. Montwood 34, Pebble Hills 27

Riverside vs. San Elizario

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: San Elizario HS

Records: Riverside is 5-2 overall, 1-0 in District 1-4A, D-I; San Elizario is 1-5 overall, 0-1 in District 1-4A, D-I

Last week: Riverside beat Irvin, 59-7; San Elizario lost to Austin, 54-7

Top Players: Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (222 yards passing, 101 yards rushing last week); RB Noah Ramirez (2 TD's rushing last week); WR Tristan Lopez (183 yards receiving, 3 TD catches last week). San Elizario: RB Zamar Vargas (904 yards rushing); Athlete Martin Juarez; DB Luis Izaiah Varela.

Prediction: Riverside is doing a lot of good thing on offense. Riverside 42, San Elizario 21

Clint vs. Mountain View

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Mountain View HS

Records: Clint is 2-4 overall, 0-1 in District 1-4A, D-II; Mountain View is 5-1 overall, 1-0 in District 1-4A, D-II

Last week: Clint lost to Fort Stockton, 54-21; Mountain View defeated Fabens, 22-21

Top Players: Clint: Athlete Colin Ivey (489 yards rushing, 25 tackles); RB Zachary Delgado (366 yards rushing); LB Erick Martinez (36 tackles); Ath Oliver Chavez (one interception). Mountain View: QB Matthew Slosar (20 TD passes); RB Alejandro Lerma (568 yards rushing); Athlete Erick Dominguez (470 yards receiving, 292 yards rushing); WR Diego Gonzalez (508 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Lobos are winning the close games. Mountain View 27, Clint 20

Fabens vs. Pecos

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Pecos HS

Records: Fabens is 3-3 overall, 0-1 in District 1-4A, D-II; Pecos is 2-4 overall, 0-1 in District 1-4A, D-II

Last week: Fabens lost 22-21 to Mountain View; Pecos lost to Monahans, 49-13

Top Players: Fabens: QB Erick Ortiz (9 TD passes); RB Jesus Jimenez-Trujillo (425 yards rushing); WR Ivan Urrutia (230 yards receiving). Pecos: QB Colt Salgado (835 yards passing); RB Johnny Morales (462 yards rushing).

Prediction: If Fabens runs the ball effectively and gets a big play or two in the pass game, it has a chance to win. Fabens 23, Pecos 17

Anthony at Forsan

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Forsan HS

Records: Anthony is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in District 3-A, Division I; Forsan is 5-1 overall, 1-0 in District 3-2A, Division I

Last week: Anthony defeated Christoval, 15-0; Forsan defeated Reagan Country, 42-12

Top Players: Anthony: LB Ethan Campos (14 tackles, one interception, fumble recovery last week); DL Jacob Lopez (11 tackles last week); DB Marcos Gutierrez (nine tackles, one interception); Athlete Lorenzo Orozco (nine tackles, two forced fumbles). Forsan: QB Nicholas Holloway (879 yards passing); RB Kevin Kilgroa (537 yards rushing).

Prediction: The Wildcats are coming off a nice shutout, they look to build on their success. Anthony 28, Forsan 27

Cathedral vs. Walnut Grove

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lubbock Cooper HS

Records: Cathedral is 4-3; Walnut Grove is 1-6

Last week: Cathedral defeated Chaparral (NM), 41-0; Walnut Grove lost 49-40 to Episcopal School of Dallas

Top Players: Cathedral: QB Jose Carlos Herrera; TE Josh Bowling; RB Santiago Landgrove. Walnut Grove: QB Braden Butler (1,656 yards passing); WR Luke Watkins (390 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Fighting Irish look to build on solid season. Cathedral 30, Waltnut Grove 24

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (formerly twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso high school football Week 8 predictions