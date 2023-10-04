Previews and predictions for Week 7 of high school football in El Paso

Week 7 of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Eastlake vs. Montwood

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The SAC

Records: Eastlake is 5-1 overall, 3-1 in District 1-6A; Montwood is 3-2 overall, 3-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Eastlake defeated Socorro, 56-18; Montwood defeated Franklin, 41-35

Top Players: Eastlake: QB Luke Lomeli (1,166 yards passing, 14 TD's); WR Junior Trotman (460 yards receiving, 76 yards rushing); DL Damian Villalobos (4 sacks); DB Dominic Soto (3 interceptions). Montwood: QB Michael Southern (1,159 yards, 10 TD's); RB Izayuh Claudio (418 yards rushing); WR Diego Oaxaca (332 yards receiving); WR Gio Varela (298 yards receiving).

Prediction: Going to be a hard fought, tight game. Should come down to the wire between two good teams. Eastlake 31, Montwood 28

Jefferson vs. Chapin

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Austin HS

Records: Jefferson is 0-5; Chapin is 3-2

Last week: Jefferson was idle; Chapin defeated Irvin, 49-0

Top Players: Jefferson: RB Miguel Rubio (371 yards rushing); QB Jesus Gomez (150 yards passing, 192 yards rushing); LB Sergio Rodarte (34 tackles); DB Anthony Armijo (3 interceptions). Chapin: Athlete Daveon Singleton (152 yards receiving, 184 yards rushing, 230 yards passing); WR Savion Jordan (4 TD catchs); RB Brandon Ortega (266 yards rushing); WR Brent Hallman, Jr. (285 yards receiving);

Prediction: The Huskies have a talented all-around offense and that will be the difference. Chapin 49, Jefferson 28

Pebble Hills vs. Socorro

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Pebble Hills is 4-2 overall, 2-2 in District 1-6A; Socorro is 0-5 overall, 0-3 in District 1-6A

Last week: Pebble Hills lost to Americas, 24-23; Socorro lost to Eastlake, 56-18

Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (1,129 yards passing, 554 yards rushing, 14 Total TD's); RB Zereian Quarles (702 yards rushing, 9 TD's); WR Jaden Gutierrez (277 yards receiving); WR Marcus Torres (324 yards receiving); Socorro: RB Adrian Acosta (365 yards rushing, 2 TD's); QB Antonio Montes (488 yards passing); WR Jacob Gonzales (282 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Spartans look to rebound after one-point loss. Pebble Hills 34, Socorro 20

Eastwood vs. Americas

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Eastwood is 4-1 overall, 3-0 in District 1-6A; Americas is 4-2 overall, 3-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: Eastwood defeated Coronado, 38-33; Americas defeated Pebble Hills, 24-23

Top Players: Eastwood: QB Evan Minjarez (1,443 yards passing, 438 yards rushing (20 total TD's); RB Max Mancilla (649 yards rushing, 6 TD's); WR Rudy Garcia (563 yards receiving); LB Isaac Alvidrez (52 tackles). Americas: QB Mark Moore III (823 yards passing, 326 yards rushing); RB Brian Gonzalez-Promesse (334 yards rushing); DB/WR Anthony Miranda, Jr. (62 tackles); LB SaDante Gomez-Scott (66 tackles).

Prediction: Will be a major battle between top teams in the district. Eastwood is powerful on offense, Americas looks to use run game and defense to win. Americas 31, Eastwood 24

El Dorado vs. Coronado

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Coronado High School

Records: El Dorado is 0-5 overall, 0-3 in District 1-6A; Coronado is 1-5 overall, 0-4 in District 1-6A

Last week: El Dorado was off; Coronado lost to Eastwood, 38-33

Top Players: El Dorado: QB Elijah Issa (675 yards passing, 108 yards rushing); RB Albert Raab (253 yards rushing); LB David Martinez (50 tackles); LB Omar Chaparro (39 tackles). Coronado: RB Thomas Murray (459 yards rushing, 5 TD's); QB Owen Levesque (598 yards passing, 3 of 5 on field goal attempts); WR Cason Golding (3 TD catches); WR Blake Randag (322 yards receiving).

Prediction: Coronado has been oh so close to winning more games this year. The Aztecs nearly upended Eastwood two weeks ago. Coronado 31, El Dorado 27

Andress vs. El Paso High

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: El Paso High School

Records: Andress is 1-4; El Paso High is 2-3

Last week: Both teams were idle

Top Players: Andress: WR Jared Gordon (107 yards receiving); QB Vincent Gonzales (366 yards passing); DB Devon Lewis (2 interceptions); OL Craig Wydra: El Paso High: Martin Gonzalez (490 yards passing, 74 yards rushing; RB Christopher Valenzuela (8 TD's rushing); WR Santiago Gonzalez (284 yards receiving); WR Pablo Gonzalez (260 yards receiving).

Prediction: Big game for both teams in terms of trying to qualify for playoffs. Andress 27, El Paso High 20

Canutillo vs. Burges

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Burges High School

Records: Canutillo 3-2; Burges is 0-5

Last week: Both teams were idle

Top Players: Canutillo: QB Jeremiah Knox (466 yards passing, 112 yards rushing); WR Pablo Peregrino (152 yards receiving); LB TJ Locklin (42 tackles, 1 pick, 1 sack); DB Christopher Brock (2 interceptions): Burges: Alex Rios (1,055 yards passing, 13 TD's); RB Kayleb Hannah (477 yards rushing); WR/DB Devin Mata (434 yards receiving); LB Evan Lazcano (38 tackles)

Prediction: The Eagles are the defending district champs and played a tough non-district schedule. Canutillo 35, Burges 20

San Elizario vs. Austin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Austin High School

Records: San Elizario is 1-4; Austin is 2-4

Last week: San Elizario lost to Fabens, 31-22; Austin lost to Dumas, 27-7

Top Players: San Elizario: RB/LB Zamar Vargas (755 yards rushing, 19 tackles); Athlete Javier Salais (2 interceptions); Athlete Gabriel Rodriguez 925 tackles). Austin: RB Ruben Bustillos (601 yards rushing, 4 TD's); QB Anakin Torres (501 yards passing); WR Andruw Andujo (264 yards receiving); WR Matthew Felix (204 yards receiving)

Prediction: The Panthers have shown improvement playing a tough non-district schedule. Austin 35, San Elizario 21

Irvin vs. Riverside

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Riverside High School

Records: Irvin is 1-5; Riverside is 4-2

Last week: Irvin lost 49-0 to Chapin; Riverside lost to Bushland, 63-28

Top Players: Irvin: QB Dallas Medina (736 yards passing); WR Kaleii Briones (197 yards receiving); Athlete Angel Valenzuela (34 tackles); Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (709 yards passing, 597 yards rushing); RB Noah Ramirez (5 TD's rushing); WR Carlos Rojas (400 yards receiving, 116 yards rushing); RB Toasmoa Misioka (219 yards rushing).

Prediction: The Rangers look to build on solid non-district success. Riverside 49, Irvin 28

Horizon vs. Hanks

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Hanks High School

Records: Horizon 1-5; Hanks is 4-2

Last week: Horizon lost to Del Valle, 64-0; Hanks lost to Bel Air, 48-25

Top Players: Horizon: QB Robert Rodriguez (362 yards passing, 300 yards rushing;) RB Julio Jimenez (332 yards rushing); LB Ruben Terrones (54 tackles); LB Jose Soriano (39 tackles): Hanks: QB Marcus Torres (1,590 yards passing, 16 TD passes, 298 yards rushing); RB Michael Oliver (471 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (909 yards receiving); WR Andrew Castillo (335 yards receiving)

Prediction: Hanks has proven to be a solid offensive team. Hanks 38, Horizon 24

Del Valle vs. Parkland

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Parkland High School

Records: Del Valle 5-1, 1-0 in District 1-5A Division I; Parkland 4-2 overall, 1-0 in District 1-5A Division I

Last week: Del Valle def. Horizon, 64-0; Parkland defeated Ysleta, 38-20

Top Players: Del Valle: QB Jake Fette (1,149 yards passing, 14 TD's); RB Shelton Fuller (568 yards rushing, 101 yards receiving); RB Juan Archuleta (329 yards rushing, 88 yards receiving); WR Andres Mei (148 yards receiving). Parkland: QB Erik Ortiz (629 yards passing, 300 yards rushing); RB Anthony Carrillo (634 yards rushing, 6 TD's); LB Juan Gomez (95 tackles, 2 sacks); DB Kaleb Martinez 54 tackles, 2 interceptions)

Prediction: Parkland has done some good things this season, but DVHS has been solid of late. Del Valle 41, Parkland 24

Bel Air vs. Ysleta

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ysleta High School

Records: Bel Air is 6-0, 1-0 in District 1-5A, Division I; Ysleta is 2-4 overall, 0-1 in District 1-5A, Division I

Last week: Bel Air defeated Hanks, 48-25; Ysleta lost to Parkland, 38-20

Top Players: Bel Air: QB Noah Moreno (22 TD passes); RB Eddie Reyes (322 yards rushing); WR/DB Chris Davis (631 yards receiving, 4 interceptons); LB Jacob Balderraama (58 tackles). Ysleta: QB/DB Evan Martinez (745 yards passing, 622 yards rushing, 54 tackles); LB Adrian Robles (34 tackles); RB Martin Castro (373 yards rushing); DB Deandre Jackson (272 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Highlanders are putting up big numbers on offense. Bel Air 45, Ysleta 35

Fort Stockton vs. Clint

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Clint High School

Records: Fort Stockton is 5-0; Clint is 2-3

Last week: Fort Stockton was idle; Clint was idle

Top Players: Fort Stockton: QB Marco Garcia (484 yards passing, 366 yards rushing); RB Corbin Luna (636 yards rushing); RB Isaiah Velasquez (372 yards rushing); Clint: RB Zach Delgado (285 yards rushing); RB/DB Colin Ivey (387 yards rushing, 19 tackles); LB Erick Martinez (28 tackles); RB Angel Veliz (140 yards rushing).

Prediction: Both teams love to run the ball and whoever can take care of it and get a stop or two wins. Clint 28, Fort Stockton 21

Mountain View vs. Fabens

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fabens High School

Records: Mountain View is 4-1; Fabens is 3-2

Last week: Mountain View was idle; Fabens beat San Elizario, 31-22

Top Players: Mountain View: QB Matthew Slosar (17 TD passes); RB Alejandro Lerma (444 yards rushing); WR Diego Gonzalez (480 yards receiving); WR Erick Dominguez (289 yards receiving). Fabens: Athlete Jesus Jimenez-Trujillo (363 yards rushing, 122 yards receiving); QB Erick Ortiz (411 yards passing, 88 yards rushing); DB Javier Hernandez (35 tackles); DB/WR Ivan Urrutia (30 tackles).

Prediction: Fabens had a nice win last week, the Lobos are streaking forward at 4-1. Should be fun game between country rivals. Mountain View 34, Fabens 27

Tornillo vs. Odessa Compass

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Odessa

Records: Tornillo is 0-5 overall, 0-2 in District 1-3A D-II; Odessa Compass is 2-4 overall, 0-2 in District 1-3A, D-II

Last week: Tornillo lost 74-0 to Alpine

Top Players: Tornillo: RB Joseph Negrete, WR Josue Chuca; OL Giovanni Alvidrez Odessa Compass; QB Diego Franco (298 yards passing); RB Christian Davalos (289 yards rushing)

Prediction: Odessa Campos has more offensive firepower. Odessa Compass 35, Tornillo 20

Christoval vs. Anthony

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Anthony HS

Records: Christoval is 2-3; Anthony is 2-2

Last week: Christoval was off; Anthony was idle

Top Players: Christoval: RB Manuel Riojas (501 yards rushing); RB Jake Edmiston (234 yards rushing). Anthony: LB Jacob Lopez; QB Angel Solis; DB Nathaniel Cuellar

Prediction: Anthony looks to start play in District 3-2A Division I with a win. Christoval 28, Anthony 21

Chaparral (NM) vs. Cathedral

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Canutillo HS

Records: Chaparral is 0-5; Cathedral is 3-3

Last week: Chaparral was idle; Cathedral lost 21-14 to Bowie

Top Players: Chapparal: QB Tyvin Howard; RB Isaac Herrera; Cathedral: QB Jose Carlos Herrera; TE Josh Bowling; RB Santiago Landgrave

Prediction: Cathedral has played well the past three weeks and is the favorite here. Cathedral 34, Chaparral 21

