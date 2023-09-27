Previews and predictions for Week 6 of high school football in El Paso

Week 6 of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Eastlake vs. Socorro

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The SAC

Records: Eastlake is 4-1 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A; Socorro is 0-4 overall, 0-2 in District 1-6A

Last week: Eastlake defeated Americas, 17-0; Socorro lost to Franklin, 52-24

Top Players: Eastlake: LB Deuce Estrada (54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss); DB CJ Garcia (44 tackles, 1 interception); Athlete Tyrese White (32 tackles, 6 tackles for loss); DB Erick Delgadillo (35 tackles). Socorro: RB Adrian Acosta II (230 yards rushing); QB Antonio Montes (345 yards passing); WR Jacob Gonzales (247 yards receiving, 3 TD catches); WR Diego Agurre (146 yards receiving)

Prediction: Eastlake looks to rebound against the Bulldogs after suffering first loss of season. Eastlake 35, Socorro 21

Dumas vs. Austin

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Odessa's Ratliff Stadium

Records: Dumas is 1-4; Austin is 2-3

Last week: Dumas lost to Bushland, 28-17; Austin defeated El Paso High, 18-7

Top Players: Dumas: RB Eduardo Hernandez (419 yards rushing); WR Jacob Saenz (241 yards receiving). Austin: QB Anakin Torres (433 yards passing); RB Ruben Bustillos (471 yards rushing; Andruw Andujo (249 yards receiving); DT Albert Aranda (38 tackles).

Prediction: Austin gets a big challenge on the road before start of district play. Dumas 31, Austin 20

Coronado vs. Eastwood

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Eastwood High School

Records: Coronado 1-4 overall, 0-3 in District 1-6A; Eastwood is 3-1 overall, 2-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Coronado lost to Pebble Hills, 38-25; Eastwood defeated El Dorado, 49-35

Top Players: Coronado: QB Owen Levesque (397 yards passing, 6 TD's); WR Blake Randag (278 yards receiving); LB/DE Scott Strachan (40 tackles); Athlete Mariano Fernandez (39 tackles). Eastwood: QB Evan Minjarez (1,116 yards passing, 393 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (460 yards rushing, 4 TD's); WR Rudy Garcia (484 yards receiving); LB Isaac Alvidrez (37 tackles).

Prediction: Coronado has improved this year and will give the Troopers tough game, but Eastwood has better overall offense. Eastwood 41, Coronado 28

Montwood vs. Franklin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Franklin High School

Records: Montwood is 2-2 overall, 2-0 in District 1-6A; Franklin is 4-1 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: Montwood was idle; Franklin defeated Socorro, 52-24

Top Players: Montwood: QB Michael Southern (896 yards passing, 6 TD's); RB Izayuh Claudio (316 yards rushing); WR Diego Oaxaca (241 yards receiving); WR Kaleb Alvarez (220 yards receiving). Franklin: QB Shay Smith (808 yards passing, 346 yards receiving); RB Atreyu De La Riva (5 TD rushes); LB Joseubuerto Bondoni-Guzman (39 tackles), DB Kyler McDavitt (35 tackles)

Prediction: Franklin has battled so many injuries this year and Montwood is finding success under new coach. Montwood 28, Franklin 21

Pebble Hills vs. Americas

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Pebble Hills is 4-1 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A; Americas is 3-2 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: Pebble Hills defeated Coronado, 38-25; Americas defeated Eastlake, 17-0

Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (906 yards passing, 458 yards rushing, 12 total TD's); RB Zereian Quarles (623 yards rushing, 7 TDs); WR Marcus Torres (313 yards receiving); LB Dorian Jaramillo (54 tackles). Americas: QB Mark Moore III (662 yards passing, 288 yards rushing); RB Brian Gonzalez-Promesse (235 yards rushing); WR Abdiel Rincon (170 yards receiving); WR/DB Anthony Miranda, Jr. (52 tackles).

Prediction: Great matchup this week between improved two teams playing well. Pebble Hills 33, Americas 31

Fabens vs. San Elizario

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: San Elizario High school

Records: Fabens is 2-2; San Elizario is 1-3

Last week: Fabens was idle; San Elizario lost 48-34 to Cathedral

Top Players: Fabens: RB Jesus Martinez (356 yards rushing, 109 yards receiving); RB Joseph Nunez (148 yards rushing); DB Ivan Urrutia (24 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception), LB Andres Cervantes (17 tackles). San Elizario: RB/LB Zamar Vargas (623 yards rushing, 9 TD's); Athlete Martin Juarez (21 tackles); Athlete Gabriel Rodriguez (17 tackles).

Prediction: The Eagles are finding improvement in last couple of games, should be a close hard fought game. San Elizario 31, Fabens 24

Cathedral vs. Bowie

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bowie High School

Records: Cathedral is 3-2; Bowie is 4-1

Last week: Cathedral defeated San Elizario, 48-34; Bowie defeated Anthony, 38-14

Top Players: Cathedral: QB Jose Carlos Herrera; RB Santiago Landrve; TE Josh Bowling. Bowie: QB Abrham Carrasco (306 yards passing, 270 yards rushing); RB Joe Rodriguez (327 yards rushing); RB Alan Mota (579 yards rushing); WR Antonio Ontiveros (209 yards receiving).

Prediction: Both teams are showing improved play. Bowie 34, Cathedral 31

Chapin vs. Irvin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Irvin High School

Records: Chapin is 2-2 ; Irvin is 1-4

Last week: Chapin lost to Del Valle, 56-49; Irvin lost to Clint, 39-17

Top Players: Chapin: Athlete Daveon Singleton (230 yards passing, 182 yards rushing, 100 yards receiving); WR Savion Jordan (207 yards receiving); WR Brent Hallman, Jr (3 TD catches); QB Evan Rivera (413 yards passing). Irvin: QB Dallas Medina (715 yards passing); WR Kaleii Briones (193 yards receiving); Athlete Brian Marquez (35 tackles).

Prediction: Chapin's offense is really playing at a high level right now. Chapin 45, Irvin 24

Bushland vs. Riverside

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Seminole High School

Records: Bushland is 4-1; Riverside is 4-1

Last week: Bushland defeated Dumas, 28-17; Riverside defeated Horizon, 52-6

Top Players: Bushland; QB Dawson Jaco (342 yards passing last week); WR Tanner Adams (131 yards receiving last week); WR Kade Gavina (114 yards receiving last week). Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (709 yards passing, 597 yards rushing); RB Noah Ramirez (580 yards rushing); WR Carlos Rojas (400 yards receiving); DE Marco Saenz (28 tackles, 2.5 sacks)

Prediction: Riverside gets a big test before start of district. Bushland 35, Riverside 28

Del Valle vs. Horizon

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Horizon High School

Records: Del Valle is 4-1; Horizon is 1-4

Last week: Del Valle defeated Chapin, 56-49; Horizon lost to Riverside, 52-6.

Top Players: Del Valle: RB Shelton Fuller III (552 yards rushing, 8 TDs); QB Jake Fette (117 yards rushing, 812 yards passing); WR Jonathan Estrada (286 yards receiving, 210 yards on kickoff returns); LB Mateo Santibanez (38 tackles). Horizon: QB Robert Rodriguez (332 yards passing, 282 yards rushing); RB Julio Jimenz (316 yards rushing); LB Ruben Terrones (45 tackles); LB Donovan Hunter (47 tackles)

Prediction: The Conquistadores are playing really good on offense right now and will be tough to beat in District 1-5A D-I. Del Valle 45, Horizon 24

Hanks vs. Bel Air

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bel Air High School

Records: Hanks is 4-1; Bel Air is 5-0

Last week: Hanks defeated Burges, 60-28; Bel Air defeated Jefferson, 63-6

Top Players: Hanks: QB Marcus Porras (1,320 yards passing, 15 TD's, 242 yards rushing); RB Michael Oliver (471 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (814 yards receiving); DB Andrews Castillo (56 tackles). Bel Air: QB Noah Moreno (1,175 yards passing, 15 TD's); RB Eddie Reyes (308 yards rushing); WR Chris Davis (5 TD receptions); WR Mark Mukiibi (6 TD receptions).

Prediction: Should be fun game to start District 1-5A Division I play. Bel Air 49, Hanks 45

Parkland vs. Ysleta

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ysleta High school

Records: Parkland is 3-2; Ysleta is 2-3

Last week: Parkland lost to Canutillo, 37-7; Ysleta lost to Fort Stoctkon,, 41-21

Top Players: Parkland: QB Erik Ortiz; RB Anthony Carrillo; WR Fabian Cervantes; LB Juan Gomez. Ysleta: QB/DB Evan Martinez (566 yards rushing, 493 yards passing, 48 tackles); RB Martin Castro (338 yards rushing); DB Alonso Rodriguez (27 tackles).

Prediction: Parkland looks to rebound and its defense has an edge against Ysleta. Parkland 31, Ysleta 17

Alpine vs. Tornillo

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Tornillo High School

Records: Alpine is 2-3 overall, 1-0 in District 1-3A Division II; Tornillo is 0-4 overall, 0-1 in District 1-3A D-II

Last week: Alpine defeated Odessa Compass, 28-21; Tornillo lost to Crane, 68-0

Top Players: Alpine; QB Devon Rojo (385 yards passing); RB Logan Smith (477 yards rushing); WR Daedrick Hardwick. Tornillo: The Coyotes will rely on Alan Lujan and Alexis Rocha, both talented skill players. RB Joseph Negrete, WR Josue Chuca, OL Giovanni Alvidrez.

Prediction: Alpine is coming off nice district win last week. Alpine 42, Tornillo 21

