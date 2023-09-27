Advertisement

Previews and predictions for Week 6 of high school football in El Paso

Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
·8 min read

Week 6 of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Eastlake vs. Socorro

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The SAC

Records: Eastlake is 4-1 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A; Socorro is 0-4 overall, 0-2 in District 1-6A

Last week: Eastlake defeated Americas, 17-0; Socorro lost to Franklin, 52-24

Top Players: Eastlake: LB Deuce Estrada (54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss); DB CJ Garcia (44 tackles, 1 interception); Athlete Tyrese White (32 tackles, 6 tackles for loss); DB Erick Delgadillo (35 tackles). Socorro: RB Adrian Acosta II (230 yards rushing); QB Antonio Montes (345 yards passing); WR Jacob Gonzales (247 yards receiving, 3 TD catches); WR Diego Agurre (146 yards receiving)

Prediction: Eastlake looks to rebound against the Bulldogs after suffering first loss of season. Eastlake 35, Socorro 21

Dumas vs. Austin

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Odessa's Ratliff Stadium

Records: Dumas is 1-4; Austin is 2-3

Last week: Dumas lost to Bushland, 28-17; Austin defeated El Paso High, 18-7

Top Players: Dumas: RB Eduardo Hernandez (419 yards rushing); WR Jacob Saenz (241 yards receiving). Austin: QB Anakin Torres (433 yards passing); RB Ruben Bustillos (471 yards rushing; Andruw Andujo (249 yards receiving); DT Albert Aranda (38 tackles).

Prediction: Austin gets a big challenge on the road before start of district play. Dumas 31, Austin 20

Coronado vs. Eastwood

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Eastwood High School

Records: Coronado 1-4 overall, 0-3 in District 1-6A; Eastwood is 3-1 overall, 2-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Coronado lost to Pebble Hills, 38-25; Eastwood defeated El Dorado, 49-35

Top Players: Coronado: QB Owen Levesque (397 yards passing, 6 TD's); WR Blake Randag (278 yards receiving); LB/DE Scott Strachan (40 tackles); Athlete Mariano Fernandez (39 tackles). Eastwood: QB Evan Minjarez (1,116 yards passing, 393 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (460 yards rushing, 4 TD's); WR Rudy Garcia (484 yards receiving); LB Isaac Alvidrez (37 tackles).

Prediction: Coronado has improved this year and will give the Troopers tough game, but Eastwood has better overall offense. Eastwood 41, Coronado 28

Americas faced off with Eastlake in high school football game on Friday, Sept. 22 at the SAC in El Paso, Texas.

Montwood vs. Franklin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Franklin High School

Records: Montwood is 2-2 overall, 2-0 in District 1-6A; Franklin is 4-1 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: Montwood was idle; Franklin defeated Socorro, 52-24

Top Players: Montwood: QB Michael Southern (896 yards passing, 6 TD's); RB Izayuh Claudio (316 yards rushing); WR Diego Oaxaca (241 yards receiving); WR Kaleb Alvarez (220 yards receiving). Franklin: QB Shay Smith (808 yards passing, 346 yards receiving); RB Atreyu De La Riva (5 TD rushes); LB Joseubuerto Bondoni-Guzman (39 tackles), DB Kyler McDavitt (35 tackles)

Prediction: Franklin has battled so many injuries this year and Montwood is finding success under new coach. Montwood 28, Franklin 21

Pebble Hills vs. Americas

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Pebble Hills is 4-1 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A; Americas is 3-2 overall, 2-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: Pebble Hills defeated Coronado, 38-25; Americas defeated Eastlake, 17-0

Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (906 yards passing, 458 yards rushing, 12 total TD's); RB Zereian Quarles (623 yards rushing, 7 TDs); WR Marcus Torres (313 yards receiving); LB Dorian Jaramillo (54 tackles). Americas: QB Mark Moore III (662 yards passing, 288 yards rushing); RB Brian Gonzalez-Promesse (235 yards rushing); WR Abdiel Rincon (170 yards receiving); WR/DB Anthony Miranda, Jr. (52 tackles).

Prediction: Great matchup this week between improved two teams playing well. Pebble Hills 33, Americas 31

Fabens vs. San Elizario

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: San Elizario High school

Records: Fabens is 2-2; San Elizario is 1-3

Last week: Fabens was idle; San Elizario lost 48-34 to Cathedral

Top Players: Fabens: RB Jesus Martinez (356 yards rushing, 109 yards receiving); RB Joseph Nunez (148 yards rushing); DB Ivan Urrutia (24 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception), LB Andres Cervantes (17 tackles). San Elizario: RB/LB Zamar Vargas (623 yards rushing, 9 TD's); Athlete Martin Juarez (21 tackles); Athlete Gabriel Rodriguez (17 tackles).

Prediction: The Eagles are finding improvement in last couple of games, should be a close hard fought game. San Elizario 31, Fabens 24

Cathedral vs. Bowie

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bowie High School

Records: Cathedral is 3-2; Bowie is 4-1

Last week: Cathedral defeated San Elizario, 48-34; Bowie defeated Anthony, 38-14

Top Players: Cathedral: QB Jose Carlos Herrera; RB Santiago Landrve; TE Josh Bowling. Bowie: QB Abrham Carrasco (306 yards passing, 270 yards rushing); RB Joe Rodriguez (327 yards rushing); RB Alan Mota (579 yards rushing); WR Antonio Ontiveros (209 yards receiving).

Prediction: Both teams are showing improved play. Bowie 34, Cathedral 31

Chapin vs. Irvin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Irvin High School

Records: Chapin is 2-2 ; Irvin is 1-4

Last week: Chapin lost to Del Valle, 56-49; Irvin lost to Clint, 39-17

Top Players: Chapin: Athlete Daveon Singleton (230 yards passing, 182 yards rushing, 100 yards receiving); WR Savion Jordan (207 yards receiving); WR Brent Hallman, Jr (3 TD catches); QB Evan Rivera (413 yards passing). Irvin: QB Dallas Medina (715 yards passing); WR Kaleii Briones (193 yards receiving); Athlete Brian Marquez (35 tackles).

Prediction: Chapin's offense is really playing at a high level right now. Chapin 45, Irvin 24

Chapin High School's quarterback, Daveon Singleton, passes the ball during a play against Coronado High School at El Paso High School on Aug. 25, 2023.

Bushland vs. Riverside

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Seminole High School

Records: Bushland is 4-1; Riverside is 4-1

Last week: Bushland defeated Dumas, 28-17; Riverside defeated Horizon, 52-6

Top Players: Bushland; QB Dawson Jaco (342 yards passing last week); WR Tanner Adams (131 yards receiving last week); WR Kade Gavina (114 yards receiving last week). Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (709 yards passing, 597 yards rushing); RB Noah Ramirez (580 yards rushing); WR Carlos Rojas (400 yards receiving); DE Marco Saenz (28 tackles, 2.5 sacks)

Prediction: Riverside gets a big test before start of district. Bushland 35, Riverside 28

Del Valle vs. Horizon

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Horizon High School

Records: Del Valle is 4-1; Horizon is 1-4

Last week: Del Valle defeated Chapin, 56-49; Horizon lost to Riverside, 52-6.

Top Players: Del Valle: RB Shelton Fuller III (552 yards rushing, 8 TDs); QB Jake Fette (117 yards rushing, 812 yards passing); WR Jonathan Estrada (286 yards receiving, 210 yards on kickoff returns); LB Mateo Santibanez (38 tackles). Horizon: QB Robert Rodriguez (332 yards passing, 282 yards rushing); RB Julio Jimenz (316 yards rushing); LB Ruben Terrones (45 tackles); LB Donovan Hunter (47 tackles)

Prediction: The Conquistadores are playing really good on offense right now and will be tough to beat in District 1-5A D-I. Del Valle 45, Horizon 24

Hanks vs. Bel Air

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bel Air High School

Records: Hanks is 4-1; Bel Air is 5-0

Last week: Hanks defeated Burges, 60-28; Bel Air defeated Jefferson, 63-6

Top Players: Hanks: QB Marcus Porras (1,320 yards passing, 15 TD's, 242 yards rushing); RB Michael Oliver (471 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (814 yards receiving); DB Andrews Castillo (56 tackles). Bel Air: QB Noah Moreno (1,175 yards passing, 15 TD's); RB Eddie Reyes (308 yards rushing); WR Chris Davis (5 TD receptions); WR Mark Mukiibi (6 TD receptions).

Prediction: Should be fun game to start District 1-5A Division I play. Bel Air 49, Hanks 45

Parkland vs. Ysleta

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ysleta High school

Records: Parkland is 3-2; Ysleta is 2-3

Last week: Parkland lost to Canutillo, 37-7; Ysleta lost to Fort Stoctkon,, 41-21

Top Players: Parkland: QB Erik Ortiz; RB Anthony Carrillo; WR Fabian Cervantes; LB Juan Gomez. Ysleta: QB/DB Evan Martinez (566 yards rushing, 493 yards passing, 48 tackles); RB Martin Castro (338 yards rushing); DB Alonso Rodriguez (27 tackles).

Prediction: Parkland looks to rebound and its defense has an edge against Ysleta. Parkland 31, Ysleta 17

Alpine vs. Tornillo

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Tornillo High School

Records: Alpine is 2-3 overall, 1-0 in District 1-3A Division II; Tornillo is 0-4 overall, 0-1 in District 1-3A D-II

Last week: Alpine defeated Odessa Compass, 28-21; Tornillo lost to Crane, 68-0

Top Players: Alpine; QB Devon Rojo (385 yards passing); RB Logan Smith (477 yards rushing); WR Daedrick Hardwick. Tornillo: The Coyotes will rely on Alan Lujan and Alexis Rocha, both talented skill players. RB Joseph Negrete, WR Josue Chuca, OL Giovanni Alvidrez.

Prediction: Alpine is coming off nice district win last week. Alpine 42, Tornillo 21

More: Bel Air's Davis wins award Bel Air High School standout Christopher Davis earns Texas football honor

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso high school football Week 6 predictions