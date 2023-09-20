Previews and predictions for Week 5 of high school football in El Paso
Week five of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.
Franklin vs. Socorro
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: The SAC
Records: Franklin is 3-1, 1-1 in District 1-6A; Socorro is 0-3 overall, 0-1 in District 1-6A
Last week: Socorro lost 41-21 to Montwood; Franklin lost 16-10 to Americas
Top Players: Socorro: QB Antonio Montes (152 yards passing, 32 yards rushing, 2 total TD's); QB Trevante Trasher (4 total TD's); WR Jacob Gonzales (270 yards receiving); RB Adrian Acosta (142 yards rushing). Franklin: LB Joseuberto Bondoni-Guzman (31 tackles, 1 sack); DB Gerald Williams (1 INT. 26 tackles); DB Kyle McDavitt (29 tackles, one interception); LB Jose Holguin (34 tackles).
Prediction: Franklin looks to rebound from close loss to Americas. Franklin 28, Socorro 14
Eastwood vs. El Dorado
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: The SAC
Records: Eastwood is 2-1 overall, 1-0 in District 1-6A; El Dorado is 0-4 overall, 0-2 in District 1-6A
Last week: Eastwood was idle; El Dorado lost to Pebble Hills, 49-10
Top Players: Eastwood: QB Evan Minajrez (772 yards passing, 8 TD's; 291 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (359 yards rushing, 117 yards receiving); WR Rudy Garcia (360 yards receiving); DE Jonathan Hernandez (2 sacks). El Dorado: DB Isaac Gutierrez (36 tackles); DB Devin Rubio (34 tackles); LB David Martinez (34 tackles, 2 sacks).
Prediction: The Troopers are coming off bye week, and improving. Eastwood 42, El Dorado 26
Eastlake vs. Americas
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: The SAC
Records: Eastlake is 4-0 overall, 2-0 in District 1-6A; Americas is 2-2 overall, 1-1 in District 1-6A
Last week: Eastlake defeated Coronado, 34-21; Americas beat Franklin, 16-10
Top Players: Eastlake: QB Luke Lomeli (752 yards passing, 8 TD passes); WR Junior Trotman (297 yards receiving); WR Ivan Medrano (4 TD receptions); . Americas: OB Mark Moore (543 yards passing, 231 yards rushing); RB Cam'ron Johnson (7 rushing TD's); RB/DB Anthony Miranda, Jr. 131 yards rushing. 50 yards receiving, 52 tackles, 3 interceptions); DB Alexander Ortiz (38 tackles)
Prediction: Should be tight game and will come down to wire. Eastlake 31, Americas 28
Pebble Hills vs. Coronado
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Coronado High School
Records: Pebble Hills is 3-1 overall, 1-1 in District 1-6A; Coronado is 1-3 overall, 0-2 in District 1-6A
Last week: Pebble Hills defeated El Dorado, 49-10; Coronado lost to Eastlake, 34-21
Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (721 yards passing, 358 yards rushing); RB Zereian Quarles (449 yards rushing, 7 TD's); WR Marcus Torres (234 yards receiving); WR Brandon Cardenas (147 yards receiving). Coronado: RB Thomas Murray (292 yards rushing); Ath Thibaut Spilliaert (3 interceptions, 1 sack); OLB/DE Scott Strachan (28 tackles); Athlete Mariano Fernandez (33 tackles).
Prediction: The Spartans have scored 42 and 49 poins in last two games and their offense will be the difference. Pebble Hills 35, Coronado 21
Midland High vs. Andress
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Andress High School
Records: Midland High is 4-0 overall; Andress is 1-3 overall
Last week: Midland High defeated Lubbock Monterey, 36-8; Andress defeated Horizon, 30-21
Top Players: Midland High: RB Elijah McCoy (591 yards rushing, 10 TD's); QB Tristan Love (167 yards passing, 297 yards rushing); RB Tim Babino (174 yards rushing). Andress: RB Marcus Wilson (187 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving); WR jared Gordon (107 yards receiving); QB Vincent Gonzales (258 yards passing); DB Devon Lewis (1 interception).
Prediction: The Bulldogs are powerful on offense. Midland High 38, Andress 20
Chapin vs. Del Valle
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Del Valle High School
Records: Chapin is 2-1; Del Valle is 3-1
Last week: Chapin defeated Parkland, 43-36; Del Valle defeated Canutillo, 31-7
Top Players: Chapin QB Evan Rivera (7 TD passes); RB Carey Wade (355 yards rushing); WR Savion Jordan (3 TD catches); RB Brandon Ortega (182 yards rushing, 2 TD's). Del Valle: OB Jake Fette (658 yards passing, 9 TD's); DB/RB Shelton Fuller III (221 yards rushing, 75 yards receiving, 9 tackles); WR Jonathan Estrada (256 yards receiving); WR/DB Matt Lopez (23 tackles, 201 yards receiving).
Prediction: Del Valle coming off big win vs. Canutillo; Chapin was solid in win against Parkland. Del Valle 38, Chapin 28
Burges vs. Hanks
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Hanks HS
Records: Burges is 0-4; Hanks is 3-1
Last week: Burges lost 37-35 to Ysleta; Hanks lost 20-19 to Austin
Top Players: Burges QB Alex Rios (907 yards passing, 12 TD passes); RB Kayleb Hannah (370 yards rushing); WR/LB Devin Mata (380 yards receiving); WR Juan Salazar (143 yards receving. Hanks: OB Marcus Porras (996 yards passing, 11 TDs); RB Michel Oliver (331 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (594 yards receviing); WR Andrew Castillo (160 yards receiving).
Prediction: Burges is getting better every week, Hanks looks to rebound from loss. Hanks 38, Burges 34
Austin vs. El Paso High
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: El Paso HS
Records: Austin is 1-3; El Paso High is 2-2
Last week: Austin defeated Hanks, 20-19; El Paso High defeated Fabens, 26-8
Top Players: Austin: QB Anakin Torres (347 yards passing); RB/LB Ruben Bustillos (302 yards rushing, 31 tackles); LB Jacob Marrufo (24 tackles); Athlete Sebastian Rico (31 tackles). El Paso High: OB Martin Gonzalez (490 yards passing); RB Christopher Valenzuela (557 yards rushing, 8 TD's); WR Santiago Gonzalez (284 yards receiving); LB Edgar Garcia (34 tackles).
Prediction: The longtime rivalry should be a good one as both teams are finding their stride. Austin 28, El Paso High 21
Jefferson vs. Bel Air
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Bel Air HS
Records: Jefferson is 0-4; Bel Air is 4-0
Last week: Jefferson lost to Bowie, 25-14; Bel Air defeated Clint, 44-37
Top Players: Jefferson: RB Miguel Rubio (249 yards rushing, TD catch last week vs. Bowie); QB Jesus Gomez (TD Pass, Rushing TD last week vs. Bowie); LB Brian Dominguez; LB Alex Zsako. Bel Air: OB Noah Moreno (11 TD passes); RB Eddie Reyes (293 yards rushing); WR/DB Chris Davis (355 yards receiving, 27 tackles, 3 interceptions); LB Jacob Balderrama (33 tackles).
Prediction: The Silver Foxes played well against Bowie last week, but the Highlanders offense is too strong. Bel Air 42, Jefferson 24
Canutillo vs. Parkland
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Parkland HS
Records: Canutillo is 2-2; Parkland is 3-1
Last week: Canutillo lost 31-7 to Del Valle; Parkland lost 43-36 to Chapin
Top Players: Canutillo: LB TJ Locklin (32 tackles, 4 TFL); DB Christopher Brocks (2 interceptions); Athlete Darian Castanon (36 tackles); DB David Alvaraado (31 tackles). Parkland: OB Erik Ortiz (6 TD passes); WR Fabian Cervantes (2 TD catches last week vs. Chapin); DB Kaleb Martinez (Pick 6 last week vs. Chapin); LB Juan Gomez (60 tackles).
Prediction: Canutillo looks to rebound from loss; Parkland has proven it can play at a high level. Canutillo 27, Parkland 21
San Elizario vs. Cathedral
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Austin High School
Records: San Elizario is 1-2; Cathedral is 2-2
Last week: San Elizario defeated Tornillo, 47-6; Cathedral defeated Anthony, 30-7
Top Players: San Elizario: RB/LB Zamar Vargas (391 yards rushing, 15 tackles); Athlete Gabriel Rodriguez; Athlete Martin Juarez. Cathedral: OB Jose Luis Herrera; RB Santiago Landgrave; TE Josh Bowling.
Prediction: The Fighting Irish look for third straight win. Cathedral 32, San Elizario 21
Bowie vs. Anthony
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Anthony HS
Records: Bowie is 3-1; Anthony is 2-1
Last week: Bowie defeated Jefferson, 25-14; Anthony lost to Cathedral, 30-7
Top Players: Bowie: RB Alan Mota; QB Abraham Carrasco; Athlete Antonio Ontiveros; RB Joe Rodriguez. Anthony: WR Diego Uscanga; QB Angel Solis; OL/DL John Gomez.
Prediction: The Bears have a solid corps of skill players on offense. Bowie 34, Anthony 20
Clint vs. Irvin
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Irvin HS
Records: Clint is 1-3; Irvin is 1-3
Last week: Clint lost to Bel Air, 44-37; Irvin lost 41-17 to Mountain View
Top Players: Clint: RB/DB Colin Ivey (293 yards rushing, 17 tackles); LB Erick Martinez (23 tackles); LB Oliver Chavez (1 interception); RB Zach Delgado (208 yards rushing). Irvin: OB Dallas Medina (493 yards passing); WR Kaleii Briones (119 yards receiving); Athlete Angel Valenzuela (27 tackles).
Prediction: The Lions have shown improved play in first four games. Clint 35, Irvin 21
Riverside vs. Horizon
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Horizon HS
Records: Riverside is 3-1; Horizon is 1-3
Last week: Riverside defeated Alamogordo (NM), 35-28; Horizon lost to Andress, 30-21
Top Players: Riverside: RB/WR Ricky Briones (65 total yards vs. Alamogordo); WR Carlos Rojas (67 yards receiving vs. Alamogordo); QB Derek Vasquez (41 yards passing, 137 yards rushing vs. Alamogordo); RB Toasamoa Misioka (72 yards rushing). Horizon: OB Robert Rodriguez (322 yards passing, 279 yards rushing); RB Julio Jimenez (261 yards rushing); LB Ruben Terrones (32 tackles).
Prediction: Riverside looks to keep momentum going. Riverside 34, Horizon 21
Ysleta vs. Fort Stockton
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fort Stockon HS
Records: Ysleta is 2-2; Fort Stockton is 4-0
Last week: Ysleta defeated Burges, 37-35; Fort Stockton defeated Crane, 44-34
Top Players: Ysleta: QB/DB Evan Martinez (511 yards rushing, 493 yards passing, 41 tackles, 1 interception); RB Martin Castro (287 yards rushing); DL Jose Morales (22 tackles); DB Eliase Ramos (26 tackles). Fort Stockton: QB Marco Garcia (453 yards passing, 280 yards rushing); RB Corbin Luna (402 yards rushing); RB Kasch Norman (116 yards rushing).
Prediction: A big challenge for the Indians on the road. Ysleta 32, Fort Stockton 30
Santa Teresa vs. Mountain View
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mountain View HS
Records: Santa Teresa is 0-4; Mountain View is 3-1
Last week: Santa Teresa lost to Valenica (NM), 51-13; Mountain View beat Irvin, 41-17
Top Players: Santa Teresa: QB Nicholas Vierra (360 yards passing, 313 yards rushing); WR Ulyssses Montes (148 yards receiving). Mountain View: QB Matthew Slosar (15 TD passes); RB Alejandro Lerma (413 yards rushing, 333 yards receiving); WR Erick Dominguez (5 TD cathces); WR Diego Gonzalez (422 yards receiving) .
Prediction: The Lobos have a talented offense and have been consistent. Mountain View 42, Santa Teresa 21
Crane vs. Tornillo
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Tornillo HS
Records: Crane is 1-3; Tornillo is 0-3
Last week: Crane lost to Fort Stockton, 47-6; Tornillo lost to San Elizario, 47-6
Top Players: Tornillo: RB joseph Negrete; RB/LB Josue Chuca; OL Giovanni Alvidrez; DB Alan Lujan
Prediction: Crane is solid in all phases. Crane 34, Tornillo 17
