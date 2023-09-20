Previews and predictions for Week 5 of high school football in El Paso

Week five of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Franklin vs. Socorro

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The SAC

Records: Franklin is 3-1, 1-1 in District 1-6A; Socorro is 0-3 overall, 0-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: Socorro lost 41-21 to Montwood; Franklin lost 16-10 to Americas

Top Players: Socorro: QB Antonio Montes (152 yards passing, 32 yards rushing, 2 total TD's); QB Trevante Trasher (4 total TD's); WR Jacob Gonzales (270 yards receiving); RB Adrian Acosta (142 yards rushing). Franklin: LB Joseuberto Bondoni-Guzman (31 tackles, 1 sack); DB Gerald Williams (1 INT. 26 tackles); DB Kyle McDavitt (29 tackles, one interception); LB Jose Holguin (34 tackles).

Prediction: Franklin looks to rebound from close loss to Americas. Franklin 28, Socorro 14

Eastwood vs. El Dorado

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Eastwood is 2-1 overall, 1-0 in District 1-6A; El Dorado is 0-4 overall, 0-2 in District 1-6A

Last week: Eastwood was idle; El Dorado lost to Pebble Hills, 49-10

Top Players: Eastwood: QB Evan Minajrez (772 yards passing, 8 TD's; 291 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (359 yards rushing, 117 yards receiving); WR Rudy Garcia (360 yards receiving); DE Jonathan Hernandez (2 sacks). El Dorado: DB Isaac Gutierrez (36 tackles); DB Devin Rubio (34 tackles); LB David Martinez (34 tackles, 2 sacks).

Prediction: The Troopers are coming off bye week, and improving. Eastwood 42, El Dorado 26

Coronado's Blake Randag gets tackled by Franklin defenders after completing a catch at the Sun Bowl on Sep. 7, 2023 in El Paso, Texas.

Eastlake vs. Americas

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Eastlake is 4-0 overall, 2-0 in District 1-6A; Americas is 2-2 overall, 1-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: Eastlake defeated Coronado, 34-21; Americas beat Franklin, 16-10

Top Players: Eastlake: QB Luke Lomeli (752 yards passing, 8 TD passes); WR Junior Trotman (297 yards receiving); WR Ivan Medrano (4 TD receptions); . Americas: OB Mark Moore (543 yards passing, 231 yards rushing); RB Cam'ron Johnson (7 rushing TD's); RB/DB Anthony Miranda, Jr. 131 yards rushing. 50 yards receiving, 52 tackles, 3 interceptions); DB Alexander Ortiz (38 tackles)

Prediction: Should be tight game and will come down to wire. Eastlake 31, Americas 28

Pebble Hills vs. Coronado

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Coronado High School

Records: Pebble Hills is 3-1 overall, 1-1 in District 1-6A; Coronado is 1-3 overall, 0-2 in District 1-6A

Last week: Pebble Hills defeated El Dorado, 49-10; Coronado lost to Eastlake, 34-21

Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (721 yards passing, 358 yards rushing); RB Zereian Quarles (449 yards rushing, 7 TD's); WR Marcus Torres (234 yards receiving); WR Brandon Cardenas (147 yards receiving). Coronado: RB Thomas Murray (292 yards rushing); Ath Thibaut Spilliaert (3 interceptions, 1 sack); OLB/DE Scott Strachan (28 tackles); Athlete Mariano Fernandez (33 tackles).

Prediction: The Spartans have scored 42 and 49 poins in last two games and their offense will be the difference. Pebble Hills 35, Coronado 21

Midland High vs. Andress

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Andress High School

Records: Midland High is 4-0 overall; Andress is 1-3 overall

Last week: Midland High defeated Lubbock Monterey, 36-8; Andress defeated Horizon, 30-21

Top Players: Midland High: RB Elijah McCoy (591 yards rushing, 10 TD's); QB Tristan Love (167 yards passing, 297 yards rushing); RB Tim Babino (174 yards rushing). Andress: RB Marcus Wilson (187 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving); WR jared Gordon (107 yards receiving); QB Vincent Gonzales (258 yards passing); DB Devon Lewis (1 interception).

Prediction: The Bulldogs are powerful on offense. Midland High 38, Andress 20

Chapin vs. Del Valle

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Del Valle High School

Records: Chapin is 2-1; Del Valle is 3-1

Last week: Chapin defeated Parkland, 43-36; Del Valle defeated Canutillo, 31-7

Top Players: Chapin QB Evan Rivera (7 TD passes); RB Carey Wade (355 yards rushing); WR Savion Jordan (3 TD catches); RB Brandon Ortega (182 yards rushing, 2 TD's). Del Valle: OB Jake Fette (658 yards passing, 9 TD's); DB/RB Shelton Fuller III (221 yards rushing, 75 yards receiving, 9 tackles); WR Jonathan Estrada (256 yards receiving); WR/DB Matt Lopez (23 tackles, 201 yards receiving).

Prediction: Del Valle coming off big win vs. Canutillo; Chapin was solid in win against Parkland. Del Valle 38, Chapin 28

Chapins' Devon Harris celebrates with Mark Duggan as he intercepts the ball in the endzone to end the game agianst Parkland on Sept.15, 2023 at Irvin in El Paso, Texas

Burges vs. Hanks

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Hanks HS

Records: Burges is 0-4; Hanks is 3-1

Last week: Burges lost 37-35 to Ysleta; Hanks lost 20-19 to Austin

Top Players: Burges QB Alex Rios (907 yards passing, 12 TD passes); RB Kayleb Hannah (370 yards rushing); WR/LB Devin Mata (380 yards receiving); WR Juan Salazar (143 yards receving. Hanks: OB Marcus Porras (996 yards passing, 11 TDs); RB Michel Oliver (331 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (594 yards receviing); WR Andrew Castillo (160 yards receiving).

Prediction: Burges is getting better every week, Hanks looks to rebound from loss. Hanks 38, Burges 34

Austin vs. El Paso High

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: El Paso HS

Records: Austin is 1-3; El Paso High is 2-2

Last week: Austin defeated Hanks, 20-19; El Paso High defeated Fabens, 26-8

Top Players: Austin: QB Anakin Torres (347 yards passing); RB/LB Ruben Bustillos (302 yards rushing, 31 tackles); LB Jacob Marrufo (24 tackles); Athlete Sebastian Rico (31 tackles). El Paso High: OB Martin Gonzalez (490 yards passing); RB Christopher Valenzuela (557 yards rushing, 8 TD's); WR Santiago Gonzalez (284 yards receiving); LB Edgar Garcia (34 tackles).

Prediction: The longtime rivalry should be a good one as both teams are finding their stride. Austin 28, El Paso High 21

Jefferson vs. Bel Air

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bel Air HS

Records: Jefferson is 0-4; Bel Air is 4-0

Last week: Jefferson lost to Bowie, 25-14; Bel Air defeated Clint, 44-37

Top Players: Jefferson: RB Miguel Rubio (249 yards rushing, TD catch last week vs. Bowie); QB Jesus Gomez (TD Pass, Rushing TD last week vs. Bowie); LB Brian Dominguez; LB Alex Zsako. Bel Air: OB Noah Moreno (11 TD passes); RB Eddie Reyes (293 yards rushing); WR/DB Chris Davis (355 yards receiving, 27 tackles, 3 interceptions); LB Jacob Balderrama (33 tackles).

Prediction: The Silver Foxes played well against Bowie last week, but the Highlanders offense is too strong. Bel Air 42, Jefferson 24

Jefferson's Miguel Rubio reaches towards the endzone against Bowie on Sep. 16, 2023 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso , Texas.

Canutillo vs. Parkland

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Parkland HS

Records: Canutillo is 2-2; Parkland is 3-1

Last week: Canutillo lost 31-7 to Del Valle; Parkland lost 43-36 to Chapin

Top Players: Canutillo: LB TJ Locklin (32 tackles, 4 TFL); DB Christopher Brocks (2 interceptions); Athlete Darian Castanon (36 tackles); DB David Alvaraado (31 tackles). Parkland: OB Erik Ortiz (6 TD passes); WR Fabian Cervantes (2 TD catches last week vs. Chapin); DB Kaleb Martinez (Pick 6 last week vs. Chapin); LB Juan Gomez (60 tackles).

Prediction: Canutillo looks to rebound from loss; Parkland has proven it can play at a high level. Canutillo 27, Parkland 21

San Elizario vs. Cathedral

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Austin High School

Records: San Elizario is 1-2; Cathedral is 2-2

Last week: San Elizario defeated Tornillo, 47-6; Cathedral defeated Anthony, 30-7

Top Players: San Elizario: RB/LB Zamar Vargas (391 yards rushing, 15 tackles); Athlete Gabriel Rodriguez; Athlete Martin Juarez. Cathedral: OB Jose Luis Herrera; RB Santiago Landgrave; TE Josh Bowling.

Prediction: The Fighting Irish look for third straight win. Cathedral 32, San Elizario 21

Bowie vs. Anthony

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Anthony HS

Records: Bowie is 3-1; Anthony is 2-1

Last week: Bowie defeated Jefferson, 25-14; Anthony lost to Cathedral, 30-7

Top Players: Bowie: RB Alan Mota; QB Abraham Carrasco; Athlete Antonio Ontiveros; RB Joe Rodriguez. Anthony: WR Diego Uscanga; QB Angel Solis; OL/DL John Gomez.

Prediction: The Bears have a solid corps of skill players on offense. Bowie 34, Anthony 20

Clint vs. Irvin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Irvin HS

Records: Clint is 1-3; Irvin is 1-3

Last week: Clint lost to Bel Air, 44-37; Irvin lost 41-17 to Mountain View

Top Players: Clint: RB/DB Colin Ivey (293 yards rushing, 17 tackles); LB Erick Martinez (23 tackles); LB Oliver Chavez (1 interception); RB Zach Delgado (208 yards rushing). Irvin: OB Dallas Medina (493 yards passing); WR Kaleii Briones (119 yards receiving); Athlete Angel Valenzuela (27 tackles).

Prediction: The Lions have shown improved play in first four games. Clint 35, Irvin 21

Riverside vs. Horizon

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Horizon HS

Records: Riverside is 3-1; Horizon is 1-3

Last week: Riverside defeated Alamogordo (NM), 35-28; Horizon lost to Andress, 30-21

Top Players: Riverside: RB/WR Ricky Briones (65 total yards vs. Alamogordo); WR Carlos Rojas (67 yards receiving vs. Alamogordo); QB Derek Vasquez (41 yards passing, 137 yards rushing vs. Alamogordo); RB Toasamoa Misioka (72 yards rushing). Horizon: OB Robert Rodriguez (322 yards passing, 279 yards rushing); RB Julio Jimenez (261 yards rushing); LB Ruben Terrones (32 tackles).

Prediction: Riverside looks to keep momentum going. Riverside 34, Horizon 21

Ysleta vs. Fort Stockton

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fort Stockon HS

Records: Ysleta is 2-2; Fort Stockton is 4-0

Last week: Ysleta defeated Burges, 37-35; Fort Stockton defeated Crane, 44-34

Top Players: Ysleta: QB/DB Evan Martinez (511 yards rushing, 493 yards passing, 41 tackles, 1 interception); RB Martin Castro (287 yards rushing); DL Jose Morales (22 tackles); DB Eliase Ramos (26 tackles). Fort Stockton: QB Marco Garcia (453 yards passing, 280 yards rushing); RB Corbin Luna (402 yards rushing); RB Kasch Norman (116 yards rushing).

Prediction: A big challenge for the Indians on the road. Ysleta 32, Fort Stockton 30

Santa Teresa vs. Mountain View

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Mountain View HS

Records: Santa Teresa is 0-4; Mountain View is 3-1

Last week: Santa Teresa lost to Valenica (NM), 51-13; Mountain View beat Irvin, 41-17

Top Players: Santa Teresa: QB Nicholas Vierra (360 yards passing, 313 yards rushing); WR Ulyssses Montes (148 yards receiving). Mountain View: QB Matthew Slosar (15 TD passes); RB Alejandro Lerma (413 yards rushing, 333 yards receiving); WR Erick Dominguez (5 TD cathces); WR Diego Gonzalez (422 yards receiving) .

Prediction: The Lobos have a talented offense and have been consistent. Mountain View 42, Santa Teresa 21

Crane vs. Tornillo

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Tornillo HS

Records: Crane is 1-3; Tornillo is 0-3

Last week: Crane lost to Fort Stockton, 47-6; Tornillo lost to San Elizario, 47-6

Top Players: Tornillo: RB joseph Negrete; RB/LB Josue Chuca; OL Giovanni Alvidrez; DB Alan Lujan

Prediction: Crane is solid in all phases. Crane 34, Tornillo 17

