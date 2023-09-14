Previews and predictions for Week 4 of high school football in El Paso

Week four of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Socorro vs. Montwood

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The SAC

Records: Socorro is 0-2; Montwood is 1-2 overall, 1-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Socorro was idle; Montwood defeated Americas, 37-35

Top Players: Socorro: QB Trevante Thrasher (294 yards passing); RB Adrian Acosta (111 yards rushing); WR Jacob Gonzales (121 yards receiving). Montwood: OB Michael Southern (704 yards passing); RB Izayuh Claudio (271 yards rushing); WR Diego Oxaca (213 yards receiving); WR Kaleb Alvarez (155 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Rams are coming off a huge win in the District 1-6A opener against Americas and will continue that momentum. Montwood 42, Socorro 14

El Dorado vs. Pebble Hills

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: El Dorado is 0-3 overall, 0-1 in District 1-6A; Pebble Hills is 2-1 overall, 0-1 in District 1-6A

Last week: El Dorado lost to Eastlake, 35-20; Pebble Hills lost to Eastwood, 49-42

Top Players: El Dorado: Athlete Isaac Gutierrez (29 tackles); FS Devin Rubio (27 tackles); LB David Martinez (29 tackles). Pebble Hills: OB Gael Ochoa (585 yards passing, 284 yards rushing); RB Zereian Quarles (259 yards rushing); WR Marcus Torres (228 yards receiving); Omarion Wallace (150 yards receiving, 167 yards kickoff return).

Prediction: The Spartans look to rebound after a close loss to Eastwood. Pebble Hills 34, El Dorado 21

Americas vs. Franklin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Franklin HS

Records: Americas is 1-2 overall, 0-1 in District 1-6A; Franklin is 3-0 overall, 1-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Americas lost to Montwood, 37-35; Franklin defeated Coronado, 14-13

Top Players: Americas: QB Mark Moore (472 yards passing, 177 yards rushing); RB Cam'ron Johnson (286 yards rushing, 143 yards receiving); DB Anthony Miranda (28 tackles, 2 interceptions); LB SaDante Gomez-Scott (26 tackles). Franklin: OB Shay Smith (TD pass in win against Coronado last week); DB Kyler McDavitt (24 tackles); WR/DB Gerald Williams (19 tackles, one of top receivers on team); RB Jason Villagrana (Game-winning TD vs. Coronado last week).

Prediction: Another big matchup in District 1-6A that could go down to the wire. Americas 34, Franklin 28

Members of the Coronado football team celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Franklin at the Sun Bowl on Sept. 7, 2023 in El Paso, Texas.

Coronado vs. Eastlake

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Coronado is 1-2 overall, 0-1 in District 1-6A; Eastlake is 3-0 overall, 1-0 in District 1-6A

Last week: Coronado lost to Franklin, 14-13; Eastlake defeated El Dorado, 35-20

Top Players: Coronado: Athlete Ben Wilson (74 yads passing, 75 yards rushing, 59 yards receiving); RB Thomas Murray (211 yards rushing); DB Thibaut Spilliaert (3 interceptions); Athlete Mariano Fernandez (26 tackles). Eastlake: OB Luke Lomeli (507 yards passing, 6 TD's); RB Steven Galindo (136 yards rushing); RB Julius Acosta (131 yards rushing); WR Junior Trotman (214 yards receiving).

Prediction: Coronado is close to being 3-0 this season. The Falcons are steady on both sides of ball. Eastlake 31, Coronado 24

Horizon vs. Andress

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Andress HS

Records: Horizon is 1-2; Andress is 0-3

Last week: Horizon lost to Fort Stockton, 34-0; Andress lost to Del Valle, 53-0

Top Players: Horizon: QB Robert Rodriguez (180 yards passing, 137 yards rushing); RB Julio Jimenez (223 yards rushing); LB Ruben Terrones (24 tackles); LB Donovan Hunter (28 tackles). Andress: RB Marcus Wilson (109 yards rushing); WR Jared Gordon (91 yards receiving); Athlete Devin Whatley (24 tackles); Athlete Sean Pandza (20 tackles).

Prediction: Both teams need to find some momentum a month into season. Andress 22, Horizon 17

Burges vs. Ysleta

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ysleta HS

Records: Burges is 0-3; Ysleta is 1-2

Last week: Burges lost to Parkland, 35-7; Ysleta lost to Bowie, 21-12

Top Players: Burges: QB Alex Rios (667 yards passing, 9 TD passes); Kayleb Hannah (370 yards rushing); WR Devin Mata (286 yards receiving); WR Jayden Bowser (120 yards receiving). Ysleta: OB Evan Martinez (378 yards passing, 297 yard rushing); WR Martin Castro (172 yards rushing); FS Eliase Ramos (21 tackles); SS Ricky Najera (18 tackles).

Prediction: Should be close game between teams which have shown improvement. Ysleta 27, Burges 24

Coronado High SchoolÕs Blake Randag runs for yardage during a play against Chapin High School at El Paso High School on Aug. 25, 2023.

Parkland vs. Chapin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Irvin HS

Records: Parkland is 3-0; Chapin is 1-1

Last week: Parkland defeated Burges, 35-7; Chapin was idle

Top Players: Parkland: RB Anthony Carrillo (487 yards rushing, 2 TD's); LB Juan Gomez (48 tackles, 7 TFL); DB Kaleb Martinez (27 tackles, 43 yards rushing); DL Jonah Vanley (22 tackles, 2 TFL). Chapin: LB Nate Herndon (22 tackles); DB Justin Yhisreal (17 tackles); Ath Smith Aiava (19 tackles); RB Carey Wade (200 yards rushing).

Prediction: Another game with potential of being close throughout. Chapin 28, Parkland 21

Del Valle vs. Canutillo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Canutillo HS

Records: Both teams are 2-1

Last week: Del Valle defeated Andress, 53-0; Canutillo defeated Austin, 35-7

Top Players: Del Valle: QB Jake Fette (313 yards passing, 6 TD's); RB/DB Shelton Fuller (191 yards rushing, 9 tackles); RB Juan Archuleta (209 yards rushing); LB Mateo Santibanez (24 tackles). Canutillo: OB Jeremiah Knox (308 yards passing, 91 yards rushing); RB Rene Huerta (206 yards rushing); DB Christopher Brock (2 interceptions); DB David Alvarado (26 tackles).

Prediction: Both teams have high expectations for season. Canutillo 24, Del Valle 20

El Paso High vs. Fabens

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fabens HS

Records: El Paso High is 1-2; Fabens is 2-1

Last week: El Paso High defeated San Elizario, 37-0; Fabens lost to Cathedral, 17-14

Top Players: El Paso High: RB Christopher Valenzuela (272 yards rushing, 3 TD's); WR Pablo Gonzalez (150 yards receiving); LB Edgar Garcia (30 tackles); LB Damian Rivas (28 tackles). Fabens: OB Erick Ortiz (3 TD passes); Ath Jesus Martinez (222 yards rushing, 90 yards receiving); Mizael Hernandez (2 sacks).

Prediction: The Tigers are showing improved play. El Paso High 33, Fabens 20

Tornillo vs. San Elizario

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: San Elizario HS

Records: Both teams are 0-2

Last week: Tornillo was idle; San Elizario lost 37-0 to El Paso High

Top Players: Tornillo: RB Joseph Negrete, WR Josue Chuca; OL Giovanni Alvidrez.. San Elizario: RB Zamar Vargas (154 yards rushing); LB Andrew Castillo; OL Gerardo Velarde.

Prediction: Both teams look to get some momentum going. San Elizario 30, Tornillo 17

Hanks vs. Austin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Austin HS

Records: Hanks is 3-0; Austin is 0-3

Last week: Hanks defeated Irvin, 56-13; Austin lost to Canutillo, 35-7

Top Players: Hanks: QB Marcus Porras (9 TD passes); RB Michael Oliver (295 yards rushing); Ruben Laguna (273 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (454 yards receiving). Austin: OB Anakin Torres (317 yards passing); WR Andruw Andujo (144 yards receiving); LB Jacob Marrufo (23 tackles); DB Sebastian Rico (21 tackles).

Prediction: The Knights offensive machine will keep on rolling. Hanks 41, Austin 17

Irvin vs. Mountain View

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Mountain View HS

Records: Irvin is 1-2; Mountain View is 2-1

Last week: Irvin lost to Hanks, 56-13; Mountain View lost to Seminole, 58-14

Top Players: Irvin: QB Dallas Medina (316 yards passing); Ath Angel Valenzuela (21 tackles); DB Israel Martinez (1 interception). Mountain View: OB Matthew Slosar (10 TD passes); RB Alejandro Lerma (228 yards rushing); WR Diego Gonzalez (381 yards receiving); WR Erick Dominguez (190 yards receving).

Prediction: The Lobos have been solid on offense through three games. Mountain View 38, Irvin 22

Alamogordo (NM) at Riverside

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Riverside HS

Records: Alamogordo is 3-1; Riverside is 2-1

Last week: Alamogordo defeated Santa Fe Capital (NM), 21-14; Riverside defeated Jefferson, 28-0

Top Players: Alamogordo: QB Elijah Montoya; WR A'Veion Valdez. Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (498 yards passing, 395 yards rushing); RB Noah Ramirez (413 yards rushing); WR Carlos Rojas (303 yards receiving); Ath Isaiah Diaz (1 interception).

Prediction: Should be a close game like last season, which the Rangers won. Riverside 30, Alamogordo 24

Anthony vs. Cathedral

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bowie HS

Records: Anthony is 2-0; Cathedral is 2-1

Last week: Anthony defeated Hatch Valley (NM), 35-20, , ; Cathedral defeated Fabens, 17-14

Top Players: Anthony: QB Angel Solis (164 yards passing and 3 TD's vs. Hatch Valley); LB Jacob Lopez (11 solo tackles and 3 TFL last week). Cathedral: OB Jose Carlos Herrera (298 yards passing, 237 yards rushing); DB James Voiland (20 tackles); DE Josh Bowling (2 sacks).

Prediction: Anthony is off to good start, Cathedral has been solid on defense. Anthony 28, Cathedral 20

Bel Air vs. Clint

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Clint HS

Records: Bel Air is 3-0; Clint is 2-1

Last week: Bel Air defeated Chapparal (NM), 61-0; Clint lost to Gadsden, 18-4

Top Players: Bel Air: QB Noah Moreno (669 yards passing); WR Chris Davis (237 yards receiving); WR/DB Mark Mukiibi (277 yards receiving, 3 interceptions). Clint: OB Daniel Ponce (202 yards rushing); LB Oliver Chavez (1 interception); LB Erick Martinez (17 tackles).

Prediction: Bel Air's offense might be a bit too explosive in this one. Bel Air 35, Clint 21

Bowie vs. Jefferson

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Sun Bowl

Records: Bowie is 2-1; Jefferson is 0-3

Last week: Bowie defeated Ysleta, 21-12; Jefferson lost 28-0 to Riverside

Top Players: Jefferson: RB Miguel Rubio (207 yards rushing); LB Brian Dominguez (25 tackles); LB Sergio Rodarte 922 tackles). Bowie: OB Abraham Carrasco (161 yards passing, 141 yards rushing); RB Alan Mota (197 yards rushing); RB Joe Rodriguez (112 yards rushing); WR Antonio Ontiveros (72 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Bears have found much improved play under coach Andy Vale. Bowie 33, Jefferson 16

