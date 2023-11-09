Previews and predictions for bi-district round of high school football playoffs in El Paso
The bi-district round of the high school football playoffs is here, here is a look at the games for this week.
Class 2A Division I
Anthony vs. Hawley
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Wink HS
Records: Anthony 3-6; Hawley is 8-2
Last week: Anthony lost to Ozona, 29-13; Hawley defeated Cisco, 28-17
Top Players: Anthony: Angel Solis (1,229 yards passing); RB Marcos Antonio Gutierrez (514 yards rushing); WR Diego Uscanga (414 yards receiving); LB Ethan Campos (2 interceptions); Hawley: QB Keagan Ables (2,177 yards passing); WR Diontay Ramon (972 yards receiving).
Prediction: Anthony has been competitive all season. Hawley 34, Anthony 20
Class 3A Division II
Tornillo vs. Wall
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Wall HS
Records: Tornillo is 0-9; Wall is 8-2
Last week: Tornillo lost to Odessa Compass, 42-0; Wall defeated Brady, 68-0
Top Players: Tornillo: RB Joseph Negrete, WR Joseh Chuca, OL Giovanni Alvidrez. Wall: RB Nathan Pepper (688 yards rushing); RB Garrett Guy (251 yards rushing).
Prediction: The Coyotes face tough challenge. Wall 35, Tornillo 14
Class 4A Division I
Big Spring vs. Riverside, Class 4A, D1
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Fort Stockton
Records: Riverside is 8-2; Big Spring is 2-8
Last week: Riverside defeated Bowie, 66-34; Big Spring lost to Andrews, 62-27
Top Players: Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (4 TD's passing, 4 TD's rushing against Bowie last week); RB Noah Ramirez (1,268 yards rushing); WR Carlos Rojas (2 TD catches last week); WR Sebastian Archibeque (TD catches last week)
Prediction: Riverside will be playing Big Spring for the fourth straight year in the playoff and they lost 32-26 and 38-35 and won 34-7. Rangers get even this year. Riverside 45, Big Spring 24
Austin vs. Andrews
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Artesia (NM) Bulldog Bowl
Records: Austin is 5-5; Andrews is 5-5
Last week: Austin defeated Irvin, 23-13; Andrews defeated Big Spring, 62-27
Top Players: Austin: QB Anakin Torres (1,010 yards passing); WR/DB Andruw Andujo (483 yards receiving); RB Ricky Bustillos (893 yards rushing); RB Oscar Flores (325 yard rushing); Andrews: Jaesean DeBouse (2,027 yards rushing); RB Merqucio Saez (594 yards rushing).
Prediction: Austin will need to keep the score in the teens or low 20's. Andrews 31, Austin 21
San Elizario vs. Brownwood
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Brownwood HS
Records: San Elizario is 2-7; Brownwood is 9-1
Last week: San Elizario was idle; Brownwood was idle
Top Players: RB Zamar Vargas (1,204 yards rushing); Athlete Martin Juarez (69 tackles); LB Jose Arriaga (29 tackles). Brownwood: QB Ike Hall (four TD's rushing vs. Lubbock Estacado); RB Levi Pearson (92 yards rushing vs. Lubbock Estacado).
Prediction: Brownwood gets the homefield advantage and that will be key. Brownwood 38, San Elizario 22
Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Pecos HS
Records: Bowie is 7-3; Lubbock Estacado is 8-2
Last week: Bowie lost, 66-34, to Riverside; Lubbock Estacado defeated San Angelo Lake View, 63-0
Top Players: Bowie: QB Abraham Carrasco (3 TD's rushing, 1 TD pass last week vs. Riverside);TE Johan Camacho (TD catch last week); RB Alan Mota (TD run last week); RB Joe Rodriguez; Lubbock Estacado: QB DJ Johnson (1,174 yards passing); RB Bobby Ross (1,276 yards rushing).
Prediction: Speed of Lubbock Estacado will be the difference. Lubbock Estacado 42, Bowie 28
Class 4A Division II
Clint vs. West Plains
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Seminole HS
Records: Clint is 4-6; West Plains is 9-1
Last week: Clint lost, 40-0, to Monahans; West Plains defeated Borger, 49-3
Top Players: Clint: RB Zachary Delgado (574 yards rushing); RB Colin Ivey (839 yards rushing); RB Angel Veliz (277 yards rushing). West Plains: QB Reid Macon (2,351 yards passing); RB Jordi Hernandez (1,423 yards rushing).
Prediction: Clint faces tough test vs. high powered team. West Plains 44, Clint 27
Class 5A Division I
Amarillo Tascosa vs. Del Valle
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Del Valle HS
Records: Del Valle is 9-1; Amarillo Tascosa is 4-6
Last week: Del Valle defeated Bel Air, 42-17; Amarillo Tascosa defeated Lubbock Coronado, 56-34
Top Players: Del Valle: QB Jake Fette (1,943 yards passing, 288 yards rushing); RB Juan Archuleta (518 yards rushing); WR Ryu Nunez (488 yards receiving); WR Jonathan Estrada (623 yards receiving). Amarillo Tascosa: Athlete Zaq Edwards (2 TD's last week vs. Lubbock Coronado); WR TJ Tillman (TD catch last week)
Prediction: The Conquistadores look to get playoff win at home. Del Valle 44, Amarillo Tascosa 38
Amarillo High vs. Bel Air
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Bel Air HS
Records: Amarillo High is 5-5; Bel Air is 8-2
Last week: Bel Air lost, 42-17, to Del Valle; Amarillo High beat Lubbock Monterey, 61-28
Top Players: Bel Air: Noah Moreno (2,885 yards passing, 618 yards rushing); WR/DB Chris Davis (895 yards receiving, 58 tackles); DB Mark Mukiibi (3 interceptions, 976yards receiving); WR Oscar Martinez (658 yards receiving). Amarillo High (993 yards rushing); WR Ryan Leathers (417 yards receiving).
Prediction: The Highlanders have had a nice season, but Amarillo High gets road win. Amarillo High 48, Bel Air 34
Parkland vs. Lubbock Cooper
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pirate Stadium in Lubbock
Records: Parkland is 6-4; Lubbock Cooper is 7-3
Last week: Parkland defeated Horizon, 44-13; Lubbock Cooper defeated Caprock, 46-0
Top Players: Parkland: RB Anthony Carrillo (1,099 yards); QB Erik Ortiz (1,236 yards passing, 542 yards rushing); LB Juan Gomez (172 tackles); LB Jayden Macias (87 tackles). Lubbock Cooper: OL Holton Hendrix (committed to Texas Tech); LB Cole Stanzione (87 tackles, 4.5 TFL)
Prediction: Lubbock Cooper has been tough in recent years in the playoffs. Lubbock Cooper 34, Parkland 20
Hanks vs. Abilene High
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Shotwell Stadiuim in Abilene
Records: Hanks is 6-4; Abilene High is 8-2
Last week: Hanks defeated Ysleta, 36-19; Abilene High was idle
Top Players: Hanks: QB Marcus Porras (2,599 yards passing, 443 yards rushing); RB Michael Oliver (1,106 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (1,551 yards receiving); WR Christian Rodriguez (257 yards receiving). Abilene High: RB Brayden Henry (91 yards rushing and two scores in win vs. Amarillo High in last regular season game); WR Jackson Howle (100 yards receiving in last regular season game vs. Amarillo High).
Prediction: Hanks has had nice season, faces tough road test. Abilene High 35, Hanks 21
Class 5A Division II
Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Canutillo
When: 2 p.m. Friday
Where: Canutillo HS
Records: Amarrillo Palo Duro is 4-5; Canutillo is 8-2
Last week: Canutillo defeated El Paso High, 62-0; Palo Duro defeated Plainview, 41-14
Top Players: Canutillo: RB Rene Huerta (744 yards rushing); LB TJ Locklin (73 tackles); DB Darian Castanon (66 tackles); DB/WR Eduardo Carrillo. Amarillo Palo Duro: QB Darien Lewis (966 yards passing, 830 yards rushing), RB AJ James (556 yards rushing)
Prediction: The Eagles begin quest for third straight trip to third round of playoffs. Canutillo 31, Amarillo Palo Duro 17
Abilene Cooper vs. Chapin
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Irvin HS
Records: Abilene Cooper is 4-6; Chapin is 7-3
Last week: Abilene Cooper lost to Abilene Wylie, 17-7; Chapin defeated Andress, 49-21
Top Players: Abilene Cooper: RB Daniel Bray (96 yards rushing last week); LB Cedrick Brooks II (11 tackles last week). Chapin: Athlete Daveon Singleton (1,130 all-purpose yards); RB Carey Wade (1,038 yards rushing); WR Brent Hallman, Jr. (422 yards receiving); RB Brandon Ortega (688 yards rushing).
Prediction: The Huskies have shot to win this one at home. Chapin 28, Abilene Cooper 21
Andress vs. Abilene Wylie
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Shotwell Stadium
Records: Andress is 4-6; Abilene Wylie is 7-3
Last week: Andress lost to Chapin, 49-21; Abilene Wylie defeated Abilene Cooper, 17-7
Top Players: Andress: RB Marcus Wilson (409 yards rushing); WR Erick Blucher (559 yards receiving); LB Sean Pandza (63 tackles). Abilene Wylie: LB Collin Bruning (17 tackles, INT and fumble recovery last week); RB Julius Lane (60 yards rushing last week)
Prediction: Andress faces a stiff challenge on road at Abilene Wylie. Abilene Wylie 34, Andress 20
Burges vs. Wichita Falls Rider
When: 3 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls
Records: Burges is 2-8; Wichita Falls Rider is 8-2
Last week: Burges defeated Jefferson, 28-6; Rider defeated Lubbock High, 49-7
Top Players: Burges: QB Alex Rios (1,508 yards passing); RB Kayleb Hannah (1,234 yards rushing); WR Devin Mata (641 yards receiving). Rider: QB Joe Castles (1,127 yards passing); RB Kenji Johnson (1,135 yards rushing).
Prediction: Rider has been a difficult matchup for El Paso teams in the playoffs. Wichita Falls Rider 42, Burges 21
Class 6A Division I
Pebble Hills vs. Odessa Permian
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Ratliff Stadium in Odessa
Records: Pebble Hills is 8-2; Odessa Permian is 6-4
Last week: Pebble Hills was idle; Odessa Permian defeated Midland High, 21-14
Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (2,059 yards passing, 831 yards rushing); RB Zereian Quarles (1,040 yards rushing); WR Marcus Torres (561 yards receiving); WR Omarion Wallace (430 yards receiving). Odessa Permian: QB Jakob Garcia (TD pass last week against Midland High), RB Juzstyce Lara (161 yards rushing last week vs. Midland High)
Prediction: Will be close game, the Spartans look to win playoff game for 2nd year in a row. Pebble Hills 34, Odessa Permian 27
Montwood vs. Midland Legacy
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland
Records: Montwood is 5-5; Midland Legacy is 8-2
Last week: Montwood lost, 26-21, to Coronado; Midland Legacy defeated Odessa High, 31-21
Top Players: Montwood: QB Michael Southern (2,534 yards passing); WR Diego Oaxaca (839 yards receiving); WR Kaleb Alvarez (456 yards receiving); WR Gio Varela (746 yards receiving). Midland Legacy: QB Marcos Davila (2,452 yards passing); RB Damien Johnson (1,186 yards rushing).
Prediction: Midland Legacy is in midst of another strong season. Midland Legacy 45, Montwood 28
Class 6A Division II
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Eastwood
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Eastwood HS
Records: Frenship is 8-2; Eastwood is 9-1
Last week: Frenship defeated San Angelo Central, 56-22; Eastwood beat Eastlake, 56-22
Top Players: Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson (3,265 yards passing); WR Chase Campbell (955 yards receiving). Eastwood: QB Evan Minjarez (2,840 yards passing, 909 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (1,191 yards rushing); WR Rudy Garcia (1,158 yards receiving); WR Fabian Penaloza (444 yards receiving).
Prediction: The Troopers seek third straight bi-district title. Eastwood 49, Frenship 45
Americas vs. Midland High
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland
Records: Americas is 6-4; Midland High is 8-2
Last week: Americas defeated Socorro, 45-17; Midland High lost to Odessa Permian, 21-14
Top Players: Americas: QB Mark Moore (1,369 yards passing, 488 yards rushing): WR/DB Anthony Miranda (386 yards receiving, 101 tackles); RB Brian Gonzalez-Promesse (620 yards rushing; DB Mario Holguin (73 tackles). Midland High: RB Elijah McCoy (1,373 yards rushing); RB Tristan Love (508 yards rushing).
Prediction: Americas will need to run the ball well and stop Midland's solid run game. Midland High 31, Americas 24
