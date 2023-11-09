Previews and predictions for bi-district round of high school football playoffs in El Paso

The bi-district round of the high school football playoffs is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Class 2A Division I

Anthony vs. Hawley

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Wink HS

Records: Anthony 3-6; Hawley is 8-2

Last week: Anthony lost to Ozona, 29-13; Hawley defeated Cisco, 28-17

Top Players: Anthony: Angel Solis (1,229 yards passing); RB Marcos Antonio Gutierrez (514 yards rushing); WR Diego Uscanga (414 yards receiving); LB Ethan Campos (2 interceptions); Hawley: QB Keagan Ables (2,177 yards passing); WR Diontay Ramon (972 yards receiving).

Prediction: Anthony has been competitive all season. Hawley 34, Anthony 20

Class 3A Division II

Tornillo vs. Wall

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Wall HS

Records: Tornillo is 0-9; Wall is 8-2

Last week: Tornillo lost to Odessa Compass, 42-0; Wall defeated Brady, 68-0

Top Players: Tornillo: RB Joseph Negrete, WR Joseh Chuca, OL Giovanni Alvidrez. Wall: RB Nathan Pepper (688 yards rushing); RB Garrett Guy (251 yards rushing).

Prediction: The Coyotes face tough challenge. Wall 35, Tornillo 14

Riverside's head football coach Gary Recoder celebrates a touchdown at a high school football game against Bowie on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Bowie High School in El Paso.

Class 4A Division I

Big Spring vs. Riverside, Class 4A, D1

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Fort Stockton

Records: Riverside is 8-2; Big Spring is 2-8

Last week: Riverside defeated Bowie, 66-34; Big Spring lost to Andrews, 62-27

Top Players: Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (4 TD's passing, 4 TD's rushing against Bowie last week); RB Noah Ramirez (1,268 yards rushing); WR Carlos Rojas (2 TD catches last week); WR Sebastian Archibeque (TD catches last week)

Prediction: Riverside will be playing Big Spring for the fourth straight year in the playoff and they lost 32-26 and 38-35 and won 34-7. Rangers get even this year. Riverside 45, Big Spring 24

Austin vs. Andrews

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Artesia (NM) Bulldog Bowl

Records: Austin is 5-5; Andrews is 5-5

Last week: Austin defeated Irvin, 23-13; Andrews defeated Big Spring, 62-27

Top Players: Austin: QB Anakin Torres (1,010 yards passing); WR/DB Andruw Andujo (483 yards receiving); RB Ricky Bustillos (893 yards rushing); RB Oscar Flores (325 yard rushing); Andrews: Jaesean DeBouse (2,027 yards rushing); RB Merqucio Saez (594 yards rushing).

Prediction: Austin will need to keep the score in the teens or low 20's. Andrews 31, Austin 21

San Elizario vs. Brownwood

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Brownwood HS

Records: San Elizario is 2-7; Brownwood is 9-1

Last week: San Elizario was idle; Brownwood was idle

Top Players: RB Zamar Vargas (1,204 yards rushing); Athlete Martin Juarez (69 tackles); LB Jose Arriaga (29 tackles). Brownwood: QB Ike Hall (four TD's rushing vs. Lubbock Estacado); RB Levi Pearson (92 yards rushing vs. Lubbock Estacado).

Prediction: Brownwood gets the homefield advantage and that will be key. Brownwood 38, San Elizario 22

Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Pecos HS

Records: Bowie is 7-3; Lubbock Estacado is 8-2

Last week: Bowie lost, 66-34, to Riverside; Lubbock Estacado defeated San Angelo Lake View, 63-0

Top Players: Bowie: QB Abraham Carrasco (3 TD's rushing, 1 TD pass last week vs. Riverside);TE Johan Camacho (TD catch last week); RB Alan Mota (TD run last week); RB Joe Rodriguez; Lubbock Estacado: QB DJ Johnson (1,174 yards passing); RB Bobby Ross (1,276 yards rushing).

Prediction: Speed of Lubbock Estacado will be the difference. Lubbock Estacado 42, Bowie 28

Class 4A Division II

Clint vs. West Plains

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Seminole HS

Records: Clint is 4-6; West Plains is 9-1

Last week: Clint lost, 40-0, to Monahans; West Plains defeated Borger, 49-3

Top Players: Clint: RB Zachary Delgado (574 yards rushing); RB Colin Ivey (839 yards rushing); RB Angel Veliz (277 yards rushing). West Plains: QB Reid Macon (2,351 yards passing); RB Jordi Hernandez (1,423 yards rushing).

Prediction: Clint faces tough test vs. high powered team. West Plains 44, Clint 27

Class 5A Division I

Amarillo Tascosa vs. Del Valle

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Del Valle HS

Records: Del Valle is 9-1; Amarillo Tascosa is 4-6

Last week: Del Valle defeated Bel Air, 42-17; Amarillo Tascosa defeated Lubbock Coronado, 56-34

Top Players: Del Valle: QB Jake Fette (1,943 yards passing, 288 yards rushing); RB Juan Archuleta (518 yards rushing); WR Ryu Nunez (488 yards receiving); WR Jonathan Estrada (623 yards receiving). Amarillo Tascosa: Athlete Zaq Edwards (2 TD's last week vs. Lubbock Coronado); WR TJ Tillman (TD catch last week)

Prediction: The Conquistadores look to get playoff win at home. Del Valle 44, Amarillo Tascosa 38

The Del Valle Conquistadors faced the Bel Air Highlanders on Friday, Nov. 3 in El Paso, Texas.

Amarillo High vs. Bel Air

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Bel Air HS

Records: Amarillo High is 5-5; Bel Air is 8-2

Last week: Bel Air lost, 42-17, to Del Valle; Amarillo High beat Lubbock Monterey, 61-28

Top Players: Bel Air: Noah Moreno (2,885 yards passing, 618 yards rushing); WR/DB Chris Davis (895 yards receiving, 58 tackles); DB Mark Mukiibi (3 interceptions, 976yards receiving); WR Oscar Martinez (658 yards receiving). Amarillo High (993 yards rushing); WR Ryan Leathers (417 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Highlanders have had a nice season, but Amarillo High gets road win. Amarillo High 48, Bel Air 34

Parkland vs. Lubbock Cooper

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Pirate Stadium in Lubbock

Records: Parkland is 6-4; Lubbock Cooper is 7-3

Last week: Parkland defeated Horizon, 44-13; Lubbock Cooper defeated Caprock, 46-0

Top Players: Parkland: RB Anthony Carrillo (1,099 yards); QB Erik Ortiz (1,236 yards passing, 542 yards rushing); LB Juan Gomez (172 tackles); LB Jayden Macias (87 tackles). Lubbock Cooper: OL Holton Hendrix (committed to Texas Tech); LB Cole Stanzione (87 tackles, 4.5 TFL)

Prediction: Lubbock Cooper has been tough in recent years in the playoffs. Lubbock Cooper 34, Parkland 20

Hanks vs. Abilene High

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Shotwell Stadiuim in Abilene

Records: Hanks is 6-4; Abilene High is 8-2

Last week: Hanks defeated Ysleta, 36-19; Abilene High was idle

Top Players: Hanks: QB Marcus Porras (2,599 yards passing, 443 yards rushing); RB Michael Oliver (1,106 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (1,551 yards receiving); WR Christian Rodriguez (257 yards receiving). Abilene High: RB Brayden Henry (91 yards rushing and two scores in win vs. Amarillo High in last regular season game); WR Jackson Howle (100 yards receiving in last regular season game vs. Amarillo High).

Prediction: Hanks has had nice season, faces tough road test. Abilene High 35, Hanks 21

Hanks earned a spot into the Class 5A, Division I playoffs last week with a win against Ysleta.

Class 5A Division II

Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Canutillo

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Canutillo HS

Records: Amarrillo Palo Duro is 4-5; Canutillo is 8-2

Last week: Canutillo defeated El Paso High, 62-0; Palo Duro defeated Plainview, 41-14

Top Players: Canutillo: RB Rene Huerta (744 yards rushing); LB TJ Locklin (73 tackles); DB Darian Castanon (66 tackles); DB/WR Eduardo Carrillo. Amarillo Palo Duro: QB Darien Lewis (966 yards passing, 830 yards rushing), RB AJ James (556 yards rushing)

Prediction: The Eagles begin quest for third straight trip to third round of playoffs. Canutillo 31, Amarillo Palo Duro 17

Abilene Cooper vs. Chapin

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Irvin HS

Records: Abilene Cooper is 4-6; Chapin is 7-3

Last week: Abilene Cooper lost to Abilene Wylie, 17-7; Chapin defeated Andress, 49-21

Top Players: Abilene Cooper: RB Daniel Bray (96 yards rushing last week); LB Cedrick Brooks II (11 tackles last week). Chapin: Athlete Daveon Singleton (1,130 all-purpose yards); RB Carey Wade (1,038 yards rushing); WR Brent Hallman, Jr. (422 yards receiving); RB Brandon Ortega (688 yards rushing).

Prediction: The Huskies have shot to win this one at home. Chapin 28, Abilene Cooper 21

Andress vs. Abilene Wylie

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Shotwell Stadium

Records: Andress is 4-6; Abilene Wylie is 7-3

Last week: Andress lost to Chapin, 49-21; Abilene Wylie defeated Abilene Cooper, 17-7

Top Players: Andress: RB Marcus Wilson (409 yards rushing); WR Erick Blucher (559 yards receiving); LB Sean Pandza (63 tackles). Abilene Wylie: LB Collin Bruning (17 tackles, INT and fumble recovery last week); RB Julius Lane (60 yards rushing last week)

Prediction: Andress faces a stiff challenge on road at Abilene Wylie. Abilene Wylie 34, Andress 20

Burges vs. Wichita Falls Rider

When: 3 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls

Records: Burges is 2-8; Wichita Falls Rider is 8-2

Last week: Burges defeated Jefferson, 28-6; Rider defeated Lubbock High, 49-7

Top Players: Burges: QB Alex Rios (1,508 yards passing); RB Kayleb Hannah (1,234 yards rushing); WR Devin Mata (641 yards receiving). Rider: QB Joe Castles (1,127 yards passing); RB Kenji Johnson (1,135 yards rushing).

Prediction: Rider has been a difficult matchup for El Paso teams in the playoffs. Wichita Falls Rider 42, Burges 21

Class 6A Division I

Pebble Hills vs. Odessa Permian

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ratliff Stadium in Odessa

Records: Pebble Hills is 8-2; Odessa Permian is 6-4

Last week: Pebble Hills was idle; Odessa Permian defeated Midland High, 21-14

Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (2,059 yards passing, 831 yards rushing); RB Zereian Quarles (1,040 yards rushing); WR Marcus Torres (561 yards receiving); WR Omarion Wallace (430 yards receiving). Odessa Permian: QB Jakob Garcia (TD pass last week against Midland High), RB Juzstyce Lara (161 yards rushing last week vs. Midland High)

Prediction: Will be close game, the Spartans look to win playoff game for 2nd year in a row. Pebble Hills 34, Odessa Permian 27

Montwood vs. Midland Legacy

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland

Records: Montwood is 5-5; Midland Legacy is 8-2

Last week: Montwood lost, 26-21, to Coronado; Midland Legacy defeated Odessa High, 31-21

Top Players: Montwood: QB Michael Southern (2,534 yards passing); WR Diego Oaxaca (839 yards receiving); WR Kaleb Alvarez (456 yards receiving); WR Gio Varela (746 yards receiving). Midland Legacy: QB Marcos Davila (2,452 yards passing); RB Damien Johnson (1,186 yards rushing).

Prediction: Midland Legacy is in midst of another strong season. Midland Legacy 45, Montwood 28

Class 6A Division II

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Eastwood

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Eastwood HS

Records: Frenship is 8-2; Eastwood is 9-1

Last week: Frenship defeated San Angelo Central, 56-22; Eastwood beat Eastlake, 56-22

Top Players: Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson (3,265 yards passing); WR Chase Campbell (955 yards receiving). Eastwood: QB Evan Minjarez (2,840 yards passing, 909 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (1,191 yards rushing); WR Rudy Garcia (1,158 yards receiving); WR Fabian Penaloza (444 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Troopers seek third straight bi-district title. Eastwood 49, Frenship 45

Americas vs. Midland High

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland

Records: Americas is 6-4; Midland High is 8-2

Last week: Americas defeated Socorro, 45-17; Midland High lost to Odessa Permian, 21-14

Top Players: Americas: QB Mark Moore (1,369 yards passing, 488 yards rushing): WR/DB Anthony Miranda (386 yards receiving, 101 tackles); RB Brian Gonzalez-Promesse (620 yards rushing; DB Mario Holguin (73 tackles). Midland High: RB Elijah McCoy (1,373 yards rushing); RB Tristan Love (508 yards rushing).

Prediction: Americas will need to run the ball well and stop Midland's solid run game. Midland High 31, Americas 24

