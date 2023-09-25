Previewing the New York Knicks – Boston Celtics rivalry in 2023-24

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have long been rival ball clubs, dating back to the earliest years of the league. In the season ahead, the Celtics and Knicks will both be strong teams, with Boston seen by most analysts as a contender and New York a star player away from such a status.

What can we expect from these two teams in 2023-24? Can a midseason trade on New York’s part or an unfortunate injury on Boston’s level the playing field between these two Atlantic Division rivals? Is this the season The Celtics win it all? Or that the Knicks are finally back?

Host Alex Wolf of the “Locked On Knicks” podcast and host John Karalis of the “Locked On Celtics” pod linked up for a crossover episode examining the state of the Knicks – Celtics rivalry and their respective 2023-24 campaigns.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire