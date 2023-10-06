Previewing WNBA 'super team' finals: Aces-Liberty
Natalie and Zena are joined by Lauren Dreher of The Committee Sports Group to preview the WNBA Finals, debating what makes a 'super team' in the league, potential x-factors to watch for and more.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that is aligned for a Finals for the ages.
