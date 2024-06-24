Previewing the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final

- Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/sky-fever-ticket-prices-reach-wnba-record-high/570874/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:48Now PlayingPaused
WNBA star Kahleah Copper 'hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021
WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is making her Olympic debut in Paris 2024 after missing out on a roster spot in Tokyo. The Phoenix Mercury star talks to reporter Khristina Williams about what she's looking forward to most about being on Team USA and why getting to share the experience with teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi is so meaningful.
Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.
Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the Liberty
Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.
USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic Games
USA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA's newest star.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'
Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Coach Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Kayla Thornton on Liberty's best start in franchise history
Their 98-88 win over the LA Sparks on Saturday improved the Liberty's record to 14-3, the best start in franchise history. Reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart led the way with 33 points. seven assists and six blocks. but Kayla Thornton's scoring contribution was also huge as she dropped 20 points in just 27 minutes. Coach Sandy Brondello complimented the entire team on "playing their roles," but would still like to see them tighten things up defensively.
Previewing the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman take a look at the championship game of the WNBA's in-season tournament and whether the Liberty can win their second straight Commissioner's Cup.