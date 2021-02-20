Previewing this weekend’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 race on FOX
FOX Sports NASCAR Studio host Shannon Spake joins ‘Fox & Friends’ ahead of Sunday’s race.
The Packers and Eagles need to get under the cap and started that process Friday.
Naomi Osaka may have misheard Jennifer Brady during Osaka's victory speech.
Steven Nguyen pulled off one of the most violent knockouts you'll ever see.
Play was suspended at the Genesis Invitational at 1:18 p.m. ET because of high winds.
"Beat some ranked opponents and then if it makes sense, I'll fight you."
Kyrie Irving tired of playing in LeBron James' shadow on the Cavaliers.
One day after the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade, the grades are starting to roll in - and they all sound the same. By Adam Hermann
A truce has yet to be called in the Team Penske camp amid friction following the last lap Daytona 500 crash between teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Logano was leading Keselowski when Keselowski pulled out to attempt a race-winning pass, a move that caused contact that triggered a fiery eight-car wreck. Three of the cars involved were Fords fielded by Penske.
The defending Super Bowl champions have made clear their desire to retain as many of their free agents as possible. More recently, coach Bruce Arians has narrowed the objective, without naming names. As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, Arians has said on multiple occasions that the Bucs need to keep “five out of six” free agents in [more]
More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.
Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz were flying high back in 2017, but fast-forward to today and a comment from the former head coach rings sadly true. By Adam Hermann
For all the talk about Sam Darnold’s value and whether the Jets will eventually trade him, the truth is they’re sitting on a much more valuable asset.
The Boston Celtics are in New Orleans on Sunday for a national TV showdown with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. But its just about everyone not named Zion that Boston fans should be focused on.
Best. Shooter. Ever.
Get this man in the dunk contest.
Hockey will finally be played, as the two outdoor NHL contests on the southern shores of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.
The Michigan State basketball team faces Indiana Hoosiers in a road contest Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
After Zack Britton did not mince his words regarding Domingo German's suspension from an alleged domestic violence dispute in 2019, Aaron Boone weighed in.
The Steelers, fully aware that they may not have enough around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to justify bringing him back for another year, suddenly seem to be ambivalent about an ongoing relationship. So if (and it’s still a fairly big if) the Steelers decide to sever ties with Big Ben, he’ll become a free agent. The [more]
Let’s get this one straight Panthers fans – this is highly unlikely to happen